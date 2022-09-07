Flash News: OKX adjusts trading fees of USDC pairs in Spot and Margin and adjusts discount rates of ETH and position tiers of ETH contracts

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued business updates for the week of September 7, 2022:



OKX adjusts trading fees of USDC pairs in Spot and Margin

In order to improve market liquidity and improve the overall user experience, OKX will adjust the trading fees of USDC pairs in Spot and Margin from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Sep 8, 2022 (UTC). After the adjustment, fees and funds requirements for users of USDC pairs in Spot and Margin will be greatly reduced.

Since the LUNA system failure, 100+ USDC pairs have been introduced so OKX users have a reliable stablecoin to settle their positions. OKX now offers the most USDC pairs than any crypto exchange.

OKX adjusts discount rates of ETH and position tiers of ETH contracts

As ETH prices might experience extreme fluctuations during The Merge, in order to mitigate risks and improve market stability, OKX will adjust the position tiers of ETHUSD perpetual, ETHUSD futures and ETHUSDT futures at 6:00-7:00 AM on Sep. 9, 2022 (UTC), and will adjust the discount rates of ETH in the multi-currency margin mode at 6:00–7:00 AM on Sep. 13, 2022 (UTC).

After The Merge, the discount rates or position tiers might be recovered to their original level depending upon liquidity at that time.

