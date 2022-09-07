Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Jamf One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™, Ranking #14

90% of Jamf’s employees said Jamf is a great place to work. This number is 57% higher than the average U.S. company

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® has honored Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™ . This is Jamf’s second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in 14th, an even higher ranking than the previous year. Earning a spot means that Jamf is one of the best technology companies to work for in the country and the only Minnesota-based company to make the list.



“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace through their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology, including Jamf.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback, based on analysis of survey responses over 151,000 current employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the tech industry. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

90% of Jamf’s employees said Jamf is a great place to work. This number is 57% higher than the average U.S. company.

Jamf employees bring their whole selves to work

Jamf celebrates individuality and unique perspectives through employee resource groups, which create spaces for honest conversations, inclusion and belonging. Jamf has several Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Families@Jamf, Women@Jamf, Shades of Jamf, Proud@Jamf and Accessibility@Jamf, which are employee-led and aimed to foster a diverse, inclusive workplace. Jamf encourages employees to use their voice to make real, actionable differences to ensure Jamf is a place where everyone feels comfortable and can be successful both in the office and while working remotely.

Jamf employees work where they are empowered to do their best

Through choice-based office models, employees can work where they feel best, whether it is the office, hybrid or remote. Jamf’s offices include perks, such as dedicated wellness and nursing rooms, workout facilities and top-of-the-line technology to collaborate with colleagues from around the world seamlessly. Employees can also work remotely, and the company provides all new employees with a $1,000 stipend to furnish and equip their home work space. Since 2020, Jamf has successfully onboarded more than 1,600 remote and on-site staff while securely connecting employees to resources regardless of their location and maintaining a 90% retention rate.



Jamf employees impact the communities they operate in

With worldwide office locations, Jamf celebrates different cultures and enriches the communities where Jamfs live and work. Jamf encourages employees to give back to their communities by providing 3 days (24 hours) of VTO no matter where in the world they are. In 2021 alone, Jamfs donated 8,064 hours of volunteer time. Jamf also created its own foundation, The Jamf Nation Global Foundation (JNGF) in 2013 to support a multitude of causes including food banks and nonprofit organizations involved with arts and culture, education, housing development, animal welfare, and human services. The foundation focuses its contributions on organizations and causes that align with Jamf's core values: selflessness and relentless self-improvement.



Highlights of the employee feedback survey include:



96% said when they joined Jamf, they are made to feel welcome.

95% of people care about each other here at Jamf.

94% feel they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary.

94% feel good about the ways Jamf contributes to the community.

“Our entire global Jamf team is responsible for making Jamf such an incredible place to work,” said Michelle Bucaria, Chief People Officer, Jamf. “Jamfs work in different ways and wherever we feel best, but we succeed in coming together to help our customers empower their people and simplify the way work gets done at their organization. We celebrate and thank all Jamfs who have enabled us to earn this incredible recognition again this year.”

In 2022, Jamf also ranked as a Fortune 100 Great Place to Work®, and in 2021 as a Best Workplaces for Women™, Best Workplaces in Technology™, Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and Best Workplaces for Parents™ and PEOPLE Companies That Care®.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 151,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

