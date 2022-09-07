Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Launches Its 36th Consecutive Season as the Exclusive Primetime Network Radio Partner of the NFL

/EIN News/ -- Westwood One’s NFL Primetime Game Broadcasts Available to Fans on Westwoodonesports.com, Affiliated Stations’ Primary Digital Platforms, NFL+ and the NFL App for the First Time



Coverage Kicks Off September 8 when the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams Host the Buffalo Bills

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, the largest audio network in the U.S., will provide play-by-play coverage of the National Football League’s entire primetime regular season package as well as every postseason game. This season marks the 36th consecutive season that Westwood One is the exclusive primetime network radio partner of the NFL and will be the 50th time that the network will broadcast the Super Bowl to a national audience. For the first time, Westwood One’s NFL game broadcasts will be available to fans on affiliated stations’ primary digital platforms, the NFL App, and westwoodonesports.com.

Westwood One Sports will provide play-by-play coverage of the NFL’s 2022-2023 national regular season primetime games including Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and Sunday Night Football plus Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Night, Christmas Day, NFL International Games, and the entire postseason, including the Wild Card and Divisional Playoffs, the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games, and Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to be played on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The 2022-2023 NFL regular season will kick off on Thursday, September 8, when the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. The weekly Sunday Night schedule begins September 11, when the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monday Night Football starts September 12, when the Denver Broncos battle the Seattle Seahawks. Thursday Night Football starts on September 15, when the Los Angeles Chargers meet the Kansas City Chiefs. Coverage for all games begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kevin Harlan, two-time NSMA Sportscaster of the Year, and Hall of Fame Quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner will once again be the lead broadcast crew, calling opening night, Monday Night Football and Super Bowl LVII for the network. This will be Harlan’s 13th full season behind the Westwood One microphone and Warner’s ninth season as an analyst for the network. NFL Network’s Rich Eisen returns to anchor the pregame and halftime shows of Monday Night Football.

Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic will be the primary announcers for Sunday Night Football, while Ian Eagle and Hall of Famer Tony Boselli return as the main broadcast team for Thursday Night Football. Kevin Kugler and recently retired NFL defensive back and co-host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Jason McCourty will broadcast select games on Thursday Night Football.

Tom McCarthy, Brandon Gaudin, Spero Dedes, and Bill Rosinski will also serve as play-by-play announcers. Other game analysts this season will include Hall of Famer James Lofton, Ross Tucker, Mike Mayock, Ryan Harris, Ryan Leaf, Ben Leber, and Derek Rackley. Scott Graham will return for his 14th season to be the host for the pregame/halftime/postgame portions of all the remaining games in the national radio package.

Millions of passionate listeners and football fans will be able to hear Westwood One Sport’s NFL broadcasts this season on approximately 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide, as well as on westwoodonesports.com, SiriusXM, NFL+ and via the NFL App.

In addition to live game coverage, Westwood One Sports will also offer the weekly features NFL Insider, NFL Preview, and NFL Fantasy Forecast.

For more information on Westwood One Sports’ NFL programming, contact Rich Burg at rburg@westwoodone.com or (212) 824-2994.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts in audio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987— featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook and Instagram at @westwoodonesports and on Twitter at @westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact:

Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com