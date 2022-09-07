Phytonutrients Market Is Expected to Grasp the CAGR of 7.4% by 2029, Industry Size, Shares, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

Rising demand for food and beverages due to the increasing global population is expected to drive the demand for phytonutrients in the industry. Phytonutrients such as carotenoids are used as natural colorants in the food and beverages industry

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled Global Phytonutrients Market with market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. Market research report execution is becoming very critical for successful businesses as it provides insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. A dependable Phytonutrients Market report employs the use of the latest tools and techniques for researching, analyzing, and collecting data and information. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a neat understanding of facts and figures of market research analysis. Furthermore, the superior Phytonutrients Market business report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which make it easier to even take critical business decisions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global phytonutrients market will grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Click Here for Sample PDF + Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-phytonutrient-market

Overview:-

Increasing demand for phytonutrients in the food and beverage industries will accelerate the market demand. The rising focus on pharmaceutical industries to reduce cancer, diabetes, and heart disease will also enhance the global phytonutrient market's growth. Additionally, the need for phytonutrients in the feed and cosmetics industries is also expected to drive the market. The increase in demand for ayurvedic products is expected to act as an opportunity for the market.

The standard quality determination technique of phytonutrients and their products is inadequate, which is expected to restrain the growth of the global phytonutrients market. Additionally, the phytonutrient supplements are insufficient in regulating products that involve marketing and promotion, which are the other factors anticipated to inhibit the development of the global phytonutrients market through the forecast term. The manufacturers of the phytonutrients focus on the R&D work on the extraction process of phytonutrients that may challenge competitors in the market.

Major players covered in the Phytonutrients report are

Merck KGaA,

Kothari Phytochemicals International,

Hindustan Herbals,

Brlb International,

Bio-India Biologicals (BIB) Corporation,

ExcelVite,

Merck KGaA,

Prinova Group LLC.,

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt.Ltd.,

BTSA,

DYNADIS,

NutriScience Innovations, LLC,

DSM,

Arboris,

DÖHLER GMBH,

BASF SE,

Lycored,

Cargill, Incorporated., MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP, Cyanotech Corporation, Sabinsa, HERBAL CREATIONS, ADM, GUSTAV PARMENTIER GMBH, Ashland, IFF Nutrition & Biosciences, Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd, AOM, ConnOils LLC, Vitae Caps S.A., Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd, PhytoSource, Inc., Elementa, and others

Recent Development

In December 2021, Merck KGaA expanded its strategic corporate venture capital arm M Ventures. The company has an investment of € 600 million allocated to M Ventures. This has helped the company further to grow both the number and size of investments

expanded its strategic corporate venture capital arm M Ventures. The company has an investment of € 600 million allocated to M Ventures. This has helped the company further to grow both the number and size of investments In January 2022, The World Health Organization (WHO) has said more than half of Europe's population will get infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant within the next six to eight weeks

Grab Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-phytonutrient-market

The standard quality determination technique of phytonutrients and their products is inadequate, which is expected to restrain the growth of the global phytonutrients market. Additionally, the phytonutrient supplements are insufficient in regulating products that involve marketing and promotion, which are the other factors anticipated to inhibit the development of the global phytonutrients market through the forecast term. The manufacturers of the phytonutrients focus on the R&D work on the extraction process of phytonutrients that may challenge competitors in the market.

Phytonutrients Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Growing Demand for Food Beverages

Rising demand for food and beverages due to the increasing global population is expected to drive the demand for phytonutrients in the industry. Phytonutrients such as carotenoids are used as natural colorants in the food and beverages industry

Increasing Demand for Animal Feed

In the animal feed industry, phytonutrients are used as antioxidants in animal feed to enhance animal growth and protect animals from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. Phytonutrients help to enhance innate immunity in animals, especially poultry.

Increasing Demand for Nutraceutical Products

The rising demand for nutraceutical products to prevent and cure health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, skin and aging problems, bone issues, cardiovascular diseases, and others are likely to drive the demand for phytonutrients in nutraceutical applications.

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Natural Food Products

Organic foods or natural foods are grown without artificial pesticides, fertilizers, or herbicides. Due to a developing range of chemical poisoning instances, growing global health concerns are expected to propel within the natural food products segment. Nowadays, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have become fitness conscious due to chemical insecticides' harmful effects present in meals. The toxicity of chemical insecticides in food products can lead to most cancers, hormone disruption.

Understanding the opportunities and progress of Phytonutrients Market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

Study the different segments of the Phytonutrients Market and the dynamics of Animal Feed in the market.

Categorize Animal Feed segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market

To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Phytonutrients Market.

To verify region-specific growth and development in the Phytonutrients Market .

Understand the key stakeholders in the Phytonutrients Market and the value of the competitive image of the Phytonutrients Market leaders.

To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Phytonutrients Market.

Key Segmentation:-

Type

Vitamins

Flavonoids

Isothiocyanates

Carotenoids

Resveratrol

Glucosinolates

Phytoestrogens

Allyl Sulfides

Polyphenols

Betalains

Alkaloids

Monoterpenes

Lignans

Phytosterols

Others

Source

Spice

Herb

Flower

Tea

Fruit

Vegetables

Cereals

Legumes

Oilseeds

Marine Plant Extracts

Form

Dry

Liquids

Category

Organic

Conventional

Nature

Pure

Blended

Function

Immune System

Vision

Skin Health

Bone Health

Cardiovascular Health

Anti-Cancer

Lung Health

Blood Vessel Health

Women Health

Anti-Cholesterol

Others

Application

Food Products

Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Access This Premium Research Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-phytonutrient-market

Restraints/Challenges

However, extra consumption of some phytonutrients may have side effects. Phytochemicals that are toxic to humans are known as phytotoxins. For instance, aristolochic acid, one of the phytochemicals, is carcinogenic at low doses and harmful to humans. Some phytochemicals have ant nutrients properties that interfere with the absorption of nutrients. And some phytonutrients, such as polyphenols and flavonoids, are pro-oxidants in high ingested amounts.

The major source of phytonutrients is a variety of fruits, vegetables, spices, cereals, legumes, and oilseeds. The quality and quantity of the phytonutrients obtained are directly dependent on the quality and quantity of these input raw materials. Due to seasonal variation, climate conditions, and other such factors, the quality and quantity of the raw materials are expected to be variable. Due to this, it is a major restraint to the availability of phytonutrients in desired quantity and acceptable quality. Any adulteration in the input raw materials will lead to undesired characteristics in the extracted phytonutrients, which may be unacceptable to the consumers Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Phytonutrients Market?

How will the Phytonutrients Market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion's share of the Phytonutrients Market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Phytonutrients Market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the and size of the Phytonutrients Market throughout the forecast period?

How DBMR is different than other Market Research Providers:

The inception of DBMR has been backed by providing clients with a holistic view of market conditions and future possibilities/opportunities to reap maximum profits out of their businesses and assist in decision making. Our team of in-house analysts and consultants works tirelessly to understand your needs and suggest the best possible solutions to fulfill your research requirements.

Table of Contents: Phytonutrients Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segment

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Animal Feed in Healthcare Industry

7 Phytonutrients Market, by Product Type

8 Phytonutrients Market, by Modality

9 Phytonutrients Market, by Type

10 Phytonutrients Market, by Mode

11 Phytonutrients Market, by End User

12 Phytonutrients Market, by Geography

13 Phytonutrients Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

Browse Complete Table of Contents at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-phytonutrient-market

Trending Reports:

Europe Phytonutrients Market , By Type (Flavonoids, Carotenoids, Polyphenols, Alkaloids, Phytosterols, Vitamins, Monoterpenes, Resveratrol, Phytoestrogens, Isothiocyanates, Allyl Sulfides, Glucosinolates, Lignans, Betalains, and Others), Source (Spice, Herb, Flower, Tea, Fruit, Vegetables, Cereals, Legumes, Oilseeds, and Marine Plant Extracts), Form (Liquid and Dry), Category (Organic and Conventional), Nature (Blended and Pure), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-phytonutrients-market

Mi ddle East and Africa Phytonutrients Market , By Type (Flavonoids, Carotenoids, Polyphenols, Alkaloids, Phytosterols, Vitamins, Monoterpenes, Resveratrol, Phytoestrogens, Isothiocyanates, Allyl Sulfides, Glucosinolates, Lignans, Betalains, and Others), Function (Immune System, Vision, Skin Health, Bone Health, Cardiovascular Health, Anti-Cancer, Lung Health, Blood Vessel Health, Woman Health, Anti-Cholesterol, and Others), Source (Spice, Herb, Flower, Tea, Fruit, Vegetables, Cereals, Legumes, Oilseeds, Marine Plant Extracts), Form (Liquid, Dry), Category (Organic, Conventional), Nature (Blended, Pure), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals, and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-phytonutrients-market

North America Phytonutrients Market , By Type (Flavonoids, Carotenoids, Polyphenols, Alkaloids, Phytosterols, Vitamins, Monoterpenes, Resveratrol, Phytoestrogens, Isothiocyanates, Allyl Sulfides, Glucosinolates, Lignans, Betalains, and Others), Function (Immune System, Vision, Skin Health, Bone Health, Cardiovascular Health, Anti-Cancer, Lung Health, Blood Vessel Health, Woman Health, Anti-Cholesterol, and Others), Source (Spice, Herb, Flower, Tea, Fruit, Vegetables, Cereals, Legumes, Oilseeds, Marine Plant Extracts), Form (Liquid, Dry), Category (Organic, Conventional), Nature (Blended, Pure), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals, and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-phytonutrients-market

Asia-Pacific Phytonutrients Market , By Type (Flavonoids, Carotenoids, Polyphenols, Alkaloids, Phytosterols, Vitamins, Monoterpenes, Resveratrol, Phytoestrogens, Isothiocyanates, Allyl Sulfides, Glucosinolates, Lignans, Betalains, and Others), Function (Immune System, Vision, Skin Health, Bone Health, Cardiovascular Health, Anti-Cancer, Lung Health, Blood Vessel Health, Woman Health, Anti-Cholesterol, and Others), Source (Spice, Herb, Flower, Tea, Fruit, Vegetables, Cereals, Legumes, Oilseeds, Marine Plant Extracts), Form (Liquid, Dry), Category (Organic, Conventional), Nature (Blended, Pure), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals, and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-phytonutrients-market

Feed Micronutrients Market , By Product (Trace Minerals, Vitamins), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminant, Aquaculture, Swine, Equine), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-feed-micronutrients-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-