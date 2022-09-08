Banker-Turned-Author’s New Book Helps Shape Children’s Success
A sunny tale with a convincing message to keep trying”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New picture book aims to teach children – 4 to 8 – the power of perseverance and to keep trying regardless of how big an obstacle is.
— Kirkus Reviews
R.C. Chizhov wrote Nope-Nope Emu after studies revealed that perseverance may be more important than IQ in determining children’s school success. It was also discovered that grittier students had better grades, higher educational attainment levels and greater success in competition.
The book centers on an emu that wins the crown of emu-flap every year. When she loses her winning streak, she mopes around saying, “Nope” to all games. Readers can follow her journey as she finds the inspiration to say “Yes” and tries winning back her crown.
You can find the book on Amazon or at major retail stores
Nope-Nope Emu is a funny and endearing tale that families will delight in. With colorful illustrations and playful rhymes, it is the first book in the EMU TOWN STORIES picture book series. A second book, Adventure Emu, is also available on Amazon and other retailers. Kirkus Reviews called it, “A sunny tale with a convincing message to keep trying.” Midwest Book Review said, “Read aloud enlightenment with important messages about positivity.”
About The Author
Children's book author R.C. Chizhov grew up in India and moved to New York in 2005. She spent 14 years in the financial services industry before living her childhood dream of being an author. She writes empowering stories that promote social and emotional development in children. Her debut picture book, The Lion in Your Heart, has won several accolades. She lives in Florida with her ever-supportive husband and ever-energetic son. Learn more about Chizhov, by visiting rcchizhov.com.
Nope-Nope Emu Book Trailer