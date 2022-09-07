Ocean Power Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that Bob Powers, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

The hybrid conference will take place September 12-14, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel and will include virtual and in-person participation. Some of the best and most promising growth companies in life sciences, cryptocurrency/fintech, TMT, and cleantech are expected to participate.

OPT will present on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.





Link to OPT Presentation Webcast





OPT management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on September 14. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or OPT IR at InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com or 609-730-0400 x401.



The replay of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the OPT website at investors.oceanpowertechnologies.com.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors: 609-730-0400 x401 or InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com

Source: Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.