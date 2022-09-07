Dietary Fibers Market to Grow at CAGR of 10.36% through 2030 - Rise in Demand for Fortified Foods Among Health-Conscious Customers to Drive Growth: The Brainy Insights

The growing use of dietary fiber supplements to fulfill nutritional needs propels the market growth. The presence of top companies like ADM, BENEO, Lonza, DuPont and different strategies adopted are anticipated to contribute to the dietary fibers market.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global dietary fibers market is expected to grow from USD 7.86 billion in 2021 to USD 19.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The rising customer awareness about the intake of a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle is anticipated to expand the dietary fiber enterprise demand during the projection period. Moreover, increased demand for functional foods, the increasing consumer awareness of the importance of eating well, and technological advancements & modernization in the production techniques are predicted to increase product demand and are also helping to propel market growth. However, the emergence of stringent government regulations about dietary fibers, the lengthy & costly regulatory approval process, and the high price of manufacturing technology is the restraining market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the number of urban residents, emerging applications of soluble dietary fibers & emerging markets, and an increase in demand for multivitamin supplements are opportunities for market growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global dietary fibers market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the dietary fiber market is driven by increasing demand for fibre supplements and chronic diseases. Moreover, the constant product innovation by key players in the market growth trend. In addition, the growing demand for cosmetic products is due to changing fashion trends. Further, different manufacturers focus on introducing cosmetics that incorporate insoluble and soluble dietary fibers. Also, the growing prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), hypertension, and gastrointestinal disorders propel market growth. Besides this, customers are becoming aware of the benefits of including fiber in their daily diets through beverages, nutritional supplements, foods, and pharmaceuticals. This also leads to the growing adoption of fiber-rich vegetarian & vegan foods as an alternative to meat-based products worldwide. Moreover, the rising consumer expenditure on food & nutrition, the ever-increasing livestock population, and the availability of a wide variety of fortified food products are also helping to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the food & beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 25.28% and market revenue of 1.98 billion.



The application segment is divided into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, nutrition, feed, and others. In 2021, the food & beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 25.28% and market revenue of 1.98 billion. This growth is attributed to the changing trends and rising disposable incomes.



• In 2021, the cereals & grains segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.12% and market revenue of 2.36 billion.



The source segment is divided into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, nuts & seeds, and legumes. In 2021, the cereals & grains segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.12% and market revenue of 2.36 billion. This growth is attributed to increasing economic growth and technological advancements.



• In 2021, the insoluble segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.17% and market revenue of 4.41 Billion.



The type segment is divided into insoluble and soluble. In 2021, the insoluble segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.17% and market revenue of 4.41 billion. This growth is attributed to the growing awareness of wellness and health. Further, by 2030, the soluble segment will likely dominate the market due to the ever-increasing animal feed industry.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Dietary Fibers Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global dietary fibers industry, with a market share of 45.42% and a market value of around 3.57 billion in 2021. North America dominates the dietary fibers market due to the increased awareness among consumers. Moreover, the raised demand for functional food and the high disposable income are also helping to drive the region's market growth. Further, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 12.16% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the growing population in developing countries. In addition, the rising population, along with government campaigns emphasizing the use of a nutritionally balanced diet, are also propelling market growth in this region.



Key players operating in the global dietary fibers market are:



• ADM

• BENEO

• Cargill Incorporated

• Lonza

• Ingredion Incorporated

• DuPont

• Emsland Group

• Puris

• Roquette Frères

• The Green Labs LLC

• J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

• Nexira

• Kerry Inc.

• Taiyo International

• Tate & Lyle

• AGT Food and Ingredients

• Farbest Brands

• Batory Foods



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global dietary fibers market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Dietary Fibers Market by Application:



• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Nutrition

• Feed

• Others



Global Dietary Fibers Market by Rated Source:



• Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Nuts & Seeds

• Legumes



Global Dietary Fibers Market by Type:



• Insoluble

• Soluble



About the report:



The global dietary fibers market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



