Iterum Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer, and Judy Matthews, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a company overview and business update at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Hybrid Global Investment Conference at 12:00pm(ET) on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Management will also host investor meetings on September 13-14, 2022.

Following the conference, a webcast of the presentation will be available to view for 90 days by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab at www.iterumtx.com.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

