OKYO Pharma Limited: Result of Annual General Meeting
/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative approach to dry eye care and ocular pain, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.
The result of the poll, including the proxy voting, is as follows:
|For
|Against
|Discretion
|Withheld
|For + Discretion
|Resolution
|Description
|Votes
|% Votes
Cast
|Votes
|% Votes
Cast
|Votes
|% Votes
Cast
|Votes
|Total
Votes Cast
(excl.
Votes
Withheld)
|Votes
|% Votes
Cast
|RES:001
|REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
|560,824,152
|99.99852%
|325
|0.00006%
|8,000
|0.00143%
|3,000
|560,832,477
|560,832,152
|99.99994
|%
|RES:002
|REMUNERATION REPORT
|560,789,302
|99.99252%
|33,975
|0.00606%
|8,000
|0.00143%
|4,200
|560,831,277
|560,797,302
|99.99394
|%
|RES:003
|RE-ELECT
MR W SIMON
|560,823,652
|99.99843%
|825
|0.00015%
|8,000
|0.00143%
|3,000
|560,832,477
|560,831,652
|99.99985
|%
|RES:004
|RE-ELECT
DR.G S. JACOB
|560,823,652
|99.99843%
|825
|0.00015%
|8,000
|0.00143%
|3,000
|560,832,477
|560,831,652
|99.99985
|%
|RES:005
|RE-ELECT MR J BRANCACCIO
|560,823,652
|99.99843%
|825
|0.00015%
|8,000
|0.00143%
|3,000
|560,832,477
|560,831,652
|99.99985
|%
|RES:006
|RE-ELECT
MR G CERRONE
|560,812,452
|99.99643%
|12,025
|0.00214%
|8,000
|0.00143%
|3,000
|560,832,477
|560,820,452
|99.99786
|%
|RES:007
|RE-ELECT
MR.B DENOYER
|560,812,952
|99.99673%
|10,325
|0.00184%
|8,000
|0.00143%
|4,200
|560,831,277
|560,820,952
|99.99816
|%
|RES:008
|APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
|560,823,652
|99.99843%
|825
|0.00015%
|8,000
|0.00143%
|3,000
|560,832,477
|560,831,652
|99.99985
|%
|RES:009
|DIRECTORS TO ALLOT SHARES
|560,822,952
|99.99852%
|325
|0.00006%
|8,000
|0.00143%
|4,200
|560,831,277
|560,830,952
|99.99994
|%
|RES:010
|PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
|560,789,802
|99.99260%
|33,475
|0.00597%
|8,000
|0.00143%
|4,200
|560,831,277
|560,797,802
|99.99403
|%
Further information on votes:
As at 17 August 2022, there were 1,415,040,468 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per ordinary share. Any vote withheld is not a vote in law and so has not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against any Resolution.
The resolutions were all passed on a poll, with votes cast in accordance with proxy voting instructions submitted to the Company by the relevant deadline, together with those cast at the AGM itself, and will be available on the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The result of poll and proxy voting will also be available on the Company's website, www.okyopharma.com.
|Enquiries:
|OKYO Pharma Limited
|Gary S. Jacob,
Chief Executive Officer
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7495 2379
|Gabriele Cerrone,
Non-Executive Chairman
|
Optiva Securities Limited (Broker)
|Robert Emmet
| Tel: +44 (0)20 3981 4173