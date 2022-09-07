Johnny Rockets Gets Crafty for National Milkshake Month with Two All-New Limited-Batch Milkshake Porter Beers Brewed by Santa Monica Brew Works

/EIN News/ -- Iconic Chain Teams Up with Craft Brewery to Put Spin on Beer with Chocolate Peanut Butter and Strawberry Shake Inspired Flavors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets, the timeless, all-American chain known for its decadent shakes, is getting crafty for National Milkshake Month. While fans can visit local Johnny Rockets’ locations throughout the month for a classic, hand-spun milkshake, the chain teamed up with fellow California-based brand, Santa Monica Brew Works, to release a Strawberry Milkshake Porter and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter. The limited-batch beers will make their debut on September 12, National Chocolate Milkshake Day, at Santa Monica Brew Works’ Tasting Room/Beer Garden and Johnny Rockets – Universal CityWalk and will be available through the month, while supplies last.

Creamy, dreamy, and delightfully decadent, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter provides a sweet nutty taste with a silky-smooth finish, while the Strawberry Milkshake Porter has a ripe and juicy strawberry profile with Madagascar Vanilla added for a velvety sweetness. Beer and milkshake connoisseurs in the Los Angeles area are invited to the launch event on September 12th. From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., fans can purchase a flight of five-ounce tasters or 10-ounce pours of the two all-new Santa Monica Brew Works release. The inspiration for the beers, Johnny Rockets’ Chocolate Peanut Butter and Strawberry Milkshakes, will also be available as an added free treat for the event. The milkshake beers will continue to be available on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans to-go at Santa Monica Brew Works, while supplies last.

“For National Milkshake Month this year, we wanted to spin up a fun way for our guests to celebrate our delicious shakes, with ice cream and beer,” said Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Working hand-in-hand with Santa Monica Brew Works, the beer flavors are rich, creamy, and delicious, just like our shakes. We can’t wait to welcome fans out to our event, only 10 miles away from our first Johnny Rockets location, to sample both!”

“These imaginative milkshake porters embody the spirit of creativity that we value as craft brewers,” said Scott Francis, Santa Monica Brew Works, Co-Founder, President & CEO. “It’s a fun way to celebrate National Milkshake Month in classic, California craft brewery-style.”

Santa Monica Brew Works has collaborated with a series of other Los Angeles-based businesses including Johnny Rockets’ sister company Hot Dog on a Stick. Together, the Santa Monica originals teamed up to create the 310 Stomped Shandy, a bright blend of blonde ale and zesty lemonade. Quickly becoming a smashing success – Stomped Shandy can be found on grocery shelves at Trader Joe's, Ralphs, BevMo, and more.

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com. For more information on Santa Monica Brew Works, please visit, www.santamonicabrewworks.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rockets brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Santa Monica Brew Works:

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA’s Westside. The brewery prides itself in upholding exacting standards and represents the values of independent brewers with creativity, inclusivity, and passion. Through devoted craftsmanship and a deep love for their coastal hometown, SMBW specializes in California-inspired beers for those who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. Visit the Tasting Room and Beer Garden at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica. Connect with SMBW on Facebook and Instagram. santamonicabrewworks.com

