Jim Rome Joins Forces with Sports Injury Central

Legendary Broadcaster to Join Advisory Board of Leading Sports Injury Experts

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Injury Central (sicscore.com), the leader in sports injury news and assessments, announced the addition of hall-of-fame radio broadcaster Jim Rome to their advisory board. The affiliation will give Rome listeners across over 200 stations access to injury insights that will give them an edge in their wagering and fantasy sports activities while giving Sports Injury Central significant national distribution of their brand.

Sports Injury Central, who for three years has been the Official Injury Expert of FanDuel, is a free injury resource for the NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB. Sports Injury Central relies on their panel of five former professional team doctors with over 100 years of experience in the NFL, NBA, and MLB. The team of doctors is led by Dr. David Chao, the Harvard-educated orthopedic surgeon who was the head team physician with the San Diego Chargers for 17 years. Dr. Chao, who is also known as Pro Football Doc, is highly regarded for his accuracy in diagnosing and assessing player injuries.

“I’m very impressed with Sports Injury Central,” said Rome. “Their injury reporting and assessments are second to none. But more importantly, as the sports wagering industry continues to explode, I believe their handicapping tools – especially the SIC Scores – will be an absolute necessity for serious gamblers. If you think about it, there are so many data resources at our disposal, but where can you get reliable injury analysis from former team doctors? It’s a phenomenal advantage.”

Jim Rome started his career as a sports radio personality in the 1980s. He began his broadcast career in San Diego with his popular show “The Jungle” on XTRA 690. The show was eventually dubbed “The Jim Rome Show” and nationally syndicated in 1996. As one of the trailblazers in sports talk radio, Rome was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2019. Rome’s unique style and signature smack talk has helped him garner a loyal following for several decades.

“Jim Rome is one of the most recognized and respected names in radio history,” said Craig Dado, Sports Injury Central president and co-founder. “Having Jim on our team will provide Sports Injury Central broader exposure to bettors, fantasy players, and fans. We are happy to give Jim Rome’s listeners a competitive advantage with access to our injury data and insights.”

SIC Scores are Sports Injury Central’s proprietary numerical injury grading system powered by algorithms that incorporate the health of every team and individual player. While SIC Scores purposely don’t take into account coaching or schemes, they give an accurate assessment of team and player overall health.

In addition to SIC Scores, Sports Injury Central produces various types of insightful content, including:

Long-form articles about the health status of players and teams

Real-time updates about the status and effectiveness of players in-game

Field Views to visually demonstrate the overall health of a team

Pre-game and halftime videos

Weekly podcasts

Searchable player and team databases

SIC Picks for recommended wagers

About Sports Injury Central

Sports Injury Central is the home of Pro Football Doc – the FanDuel Official Injury Expert – and a leading panel of former team physicians from the NFL, NBA, and MLB. The team analyzes injuries to give fans an edge with their wagering and fantasy sports activities. Visit sicscore.com or the SIC YouTube channel.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/jim-rome-joins-forces-with-sports-injury-central/

Sports Injury Central (858) 344-1717 https://sicscore.com/