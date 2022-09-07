Autonomous Trains Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 78,485.8 Units in 2026, Globally, at 4.68% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

With the increase in the traffic congestion across the urban centers around the globe, there is a strong need to develop faster, efficient yet reliable transportation systems coupled with the advancement in technology and its integration with transportation systems like AI and Machine Learning has positively affected the growth of Autonomous Trains Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Autonomous Trains Market ” By Train Type (High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train, Light Rail, and Metro/Monorail), By Technology (Automatic Train Control (ATC), Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC), European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS), Positive Train Control (PTC)), By Automation (GOA 1, GOA 2, GOA 3, GOA 4), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Autonomous Trains Market size was valued at USD 54,354.2 Units in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 78,485.8 Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.68% from 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4621

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Autonomous Trains Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Autonomous Trains Market Overview

Railways are considered to be an efficient and reliable transportation mode for passengers as well as freight for longer distances with fewer disruptions and breakdowns leading to lower transportation time as compared to road transportation. Due to this, governments have increased the allocation of the budget to modernize and upgrade the railway ecosystem to strengthen the railway network and reduce dependability on other modes of transportation. With the increase in government spending and the increasing tendency of government to develop infrastructure projects has prioritized the inclusion of autonomous trains initially on pilot projects and employed at full scale in many countries. Due to this there is an increasing trend in the adoption of these trains owing to the benefits provided including lower energy consumption, increased flexibility, and easier rotation of trains among others.

Although autonomous trains require a longer stopping distance as compared to conventional trains and require significant investment in infrastructure including its components as the technology is in the nascent stage. These factors hinder the growth of the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Bombardier Inc, Hitachi, General Electric, Thales Group, ABB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, CRRC Corporation Limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Autonomous Trains Market On the basis of Type, Technology, Automation, and Geography.

Autonomous Trains Market, By Type High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train Light Rail Metro/Monorail

Autonomous Trains Market, By Technology Automatic Train Control (ATC) Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Positive Train Control (PTC)

Autonomous Trains Market, By Automation GOA 1 GOA 2 GOA 3 GOA 4

Autonomous Trains Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Train Signalling System Market By Application (Inside the Station, Outside the Station), By Technology (Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System, Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Electric Powertrain Market By Type (Series Hybrid Powertrain, Parallel Hybrid Powertrain), By Vehicle Type (48V Mild Hybrid Vehicle (MHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)), By Component (Controller, DC/AC Inverter), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Automotive VVT System Market By Valve Train (Dual Over Head Cam (DOHC), Single Over Head Cam (SOHC)), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Technology (VVT-i, VVT-iE), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Hybrid Train Market Size By Propulsion (Battery Operated, CNG, Electro Diesel, LNG, Hydrogen), By Operating Speed (Below 100 KM/H, 100-200 KM/H, Above 200 KM/H), By Application (Freight, Passenger) By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Best Autonomous Train Manufacturers automating mass-transit rail network

Visualize Autonomous Trains Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter