DraftKings Taps The Miz and Tony Hawk for its New Responsible Gaming Advertising Campaign: Practice Safe Bets

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today announced its newest responsible gaming initiative – the Practice Safe Bets advertising campaign – as the Company marks the American Gaming Association’s inaugural Responsible Gaming Education Month this September. Produced by DraftKings’ creative and media agency VaynerMedia, the campaign includes two commercials – the first featuring professional wrestler The Miz and the second featuring legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk – that emphasize the importance of engaging in responsible gaming, including setting limits on play by using the responsible gaming tools available on the DraftKings app. The spots will air in radio and TV markets across the U.S., as well as on DraftKings’ various social media channels.

“Responsible gaming advertising is a tremendous opportunity to reach DraftKings players in a fun and educational way,” said Stephanie Sherman, DraftKings Chief Marketing Officer. “We chose The Miz and Tony Hawk for the Practice Safe Bets campaign because of their extensive fan bases and because their personalities will break through the noise to reinforce why using responsible gaming tools is so important.”

Inspired, in part, by the 1990s-era “The More You Know” public service announcements, the advertising spots are infused with retro costumes and backgrounds. In particular, Tony Hawk wears a helmet and kneepads, lending an analogy to the deposit and time limits available on the DraftKings app, while The Miz, clad in a metallic costume, exudes a “cool factor” and makes the point that it’s “cool to cool-off” from betting.

The Practice Safe Bets campaign further solidifies DraftKings’ track record of being a leader in the industry when it comes to responsible gaming marketing, as evidenced by, among other things, the Company’s promotion of its It’s More Fun When It’s For Fun responsible gaming tagline as part of its brand and marketing strategy, alongside the American Gaming Association’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign.

Through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. corporate social responsibility program, standing for Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship, and Sports, DraftKings’ focus is to foster responsible gaming and safer play through technology, staff training, education and resources for consumers, collaboration with not-for-profits and external stakeholders, and through the support of evidence-based research. DraftKings is proud to be the first U.S. gaming operator to offer financial support to all of the U.S. state councils and affiliates of the National Council on Problem Gambling through the State Council Funding Program.

During Responsible Gaming Education Month this September, DraftKings will also be offering a free-to-play pool, which will allow eligible customers to test their knowledge of responsible gaming and check their answers on the DraftKings online Safer Play Portal, available at dksaferplay.com. To learn more about DraftKings’ commitment to responsible gaming, please visit its Responsible Gaming page.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming in 5 states through its DraftKings brand, as well as operating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an award-winning iGaming product and iconic gaming brand, in 3 states. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 19 states and in Ontario, Canada. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

