Organic Pet Food Market is expected to total US$ 4.0 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 – 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The organic pet food trend is gaining traction for adult pets as consumers are increasingly becoming more conscious and looking for ways to reduce the carbon footprint from their foods, as well as from their pet foods. Gen Z and millennials are the most willing consumers to spend up to 20% more on goods for their adult pets which meet the sustainability goals.

The global organic pet food market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.4% and top a valuation of US$ 4.0 Billion by 2032. As consumers desire new foods, snacks, and dining experiences with great taste along with long-term health benefits for them, pet owners also have similar expectations for their pets' treats and foods. As a result, pet food companies have begun to market to the niches like organic pet foods.



Consumers are convinced that raw organic foods are the best for their pets as processing may destroy both nutrients and enzymes. They are also focused on freeze-dried pieces and special kibbles of organic pet food category, which is influencing the organic pet food manufacturers to come up with clean labelled organic pet food, human-grade organic pet food, keto diet-focused organic pet food like sustainable food sources.

Dog as pet type, adult pet life-stage, medium pet size, raw packaged items, flavoured products, and online retail sales channel segments are the most lucrative segments in the global organic pet food market.

“Increasing awareness regarding digestive issues in pets due to harmful effects of processed pet food products, along with high demand for flavorful pet food products across emerging economies will boost the market over the assessment period,” says and FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Based on pet-life stage, sales of adult organic pet food are forecast to gain traction through 2032.

The global organic pet food demand is projected to grow year-on-year (Y-o-Y) by 5.7% in 2022.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America organic pet food market over the assessment period.

Germany will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the Europe organic pet food market through 2032.

China is expected to account for a lion’s share in the East Asia organic pet food market over the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

Purina PetCare (Nestle), Biopet Pet Care Pty Ltd, Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc., Newman's Own, Inc., and Castor & Pollux Natural Pet works are some of the leading organic pet food manufacturers.

Key organic pet food brands are conducting several research activities and are looking for strategic partnerships, while other brands are focusing on developing applications in the food sector to launch high quality food and beverage solutions. For instance:

In 2020, Primal Pet announced to rebrand its Mixes line in pet food category as Market Mix Raw Toppers. The products are organic with organically sourced from animal protein, bone, and organ (85%) and organic fruits and vegetables (15%).



Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global organic pet food market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on pet type (dog, cat, fish, bird, and others), pet life-stage (adult, kitten/ puppy, and others), pet size (small, medium, large, and others), packaging type (raw, powdered, dry & dehydrated, liquid & gravy, canned, frozen & freeze-dried, and others), flavor (unflavoured and flavoured), and sales channel (hypermarkets /supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, online retail, and others retail formats), across seven major regions of the world.

