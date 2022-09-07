Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market to Grow at 15.3% CAGR during 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America leads the Spatial Mass Spectrometry market, owing to the development of technology to discover illness biomarkers. The market is growing due to rising demand for cancer treatment and the occurrence of cancer in North America, where around 1.2 Mn women get biopsies each year

The global Spatial Mass Spectrometry market is valued at US$ 224.1 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1.0 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2022 and 2032. According to Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global Spatial Mass Spectrometry consumption has increased at a CAGR of roughly 12.7% over the last half-decade.



The factors pushing the Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market growth include the growing cancer prevalence and incidence rates. Geographical omics combines molecular analysis with geographical data on the location of a cell within a tissue. Omics is a broad term that includes epigenomics, genomics, transcriptomics, lipidomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, among other studies. One of the key incentives for Spatial Mass Spectrometry is its high potential as diagnostic tools, notably in oncology.

The market's modest acceleration is attributable to technological advancements in Spatial Mass Spectrometry combined with aggressive spatial penetration expansion. Geographical analysis provides for improved molecular research regarding spatial information. New solutions and product development are continually being developed by startups, established players, and expanding enterprises in the market. They're also participating in mergers and acquisitions, which is hastening the implementation of Spatial Mass Spectrometry around the world.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a minor influence on the worldwide Spatial Mass Spectrometry industry, owing to the key drivers were increased investment in the pharmaceutical business by prominent actors to increase their productivity, increased demand for omics-based clinical trials, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market was valued at US$ 224.1 Mn in 2021. According to Future Market Insights, Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market revenue would increase 4X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 1.0 Bn in 2032.

• In terms of Technology, the Spatial Transcriptomics accounts for the highest projected CAGR of over 16.6%.

• In terms of Sample Type of Spatial Mass Spectrometry, FFPE accounts for the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the historic period (2017-21).

Winning Strategy

The expansion of the Spatial Mass Spectrometry market is aided by a number of upcoming Spatial Mass Spectrometry technologies and improvements. The use of Spatial Mass Spectrometry techniques in cancer diagnostics is expected to yield significant results in the near future. Cancer incidence rates have gradually climbed during the last two decades. Furthermore, there is a large variation in survival rates across cancer types.

The survival of most classes has improved as a result of earlier diagnosis and better therapies. The Spatial Mass Spectrometry market is expanding in popularity, as the technology effectively serves as a fresh and integral way to cancer diagnosis.

Additionally, companies are using Spatial Mass Spectrometry into clinical trial investigations, which is increasing global demand for this industry. To increase their market presence, the main businesses are focusing on expanding their genomic footprints and spatial transcriptomics. They are establishing growth plans for this goal by forming deliberate collaborations or partnerships with other major market players.

Competitive Environment

10x Genomics, Dovetail Genomics, S2 Genomics Inc, NanoString Technologies Inc, Seven Bridges Genomics are some of the major companies in the Spatial Mass Spectrometry industry. To enhance their geographical footprint, the top players are using novel product launch tactics. Some of the growth tactics highlighted include mergers and acquisitions, strategic cooperation, and partnership partnerships.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market in terms of Technology (Spatial Transcriptomics, Spatial Genomics, Spatial Proteomics), Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Workflow (Sample Preparation, Instrumental Analysis, Data Analysis), Sample Type (FFPE, Fresh Frozen) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Future Market Insight’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Healthcare domain team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Healthcare industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

