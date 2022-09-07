US Department of Energy Awarded $900,000 to Petrolern LLC as the Winner of the SMART Visualization Platform Prize Challenge

GeoDeck — An Immersive Visualization Technology Powered by Petrolern

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolern, a clean energy technology company, was announced by DOE's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management as the final winner of its SMART Visualization Platform Prize Challenge.

The prize of $900,000 was awarded to Petrolern for developing the GeoDeck Visualization Platform, a first-of-its-kind tool that uses science-based machine learning and data analytics to visualize changes in subsurface features quickly and accurately. The purpose of the competition was to create a visualization tool allowing non-experts and experts alike to interact directly with subsurface data in real time to enhance decision-making for safer and more environmentally friendly subsurface operations, including CO2 or hydrogen storage, geothermal energy, and oil and gas production.

GeoDeck is an innovative, web-based software which will transform how scientists, engineers, regulators, and the public interact with the subsurface by providing real-time visualizations of subterranean fluid flows, fractures, and other features. GeoDeck creates a fast and seamless user experience through hardware acceleration and GPU utilization imbedded in modern browser environments. Moreover, since subsurface datasets are often too large to be remotely handled by browsers, GeoDeck intelligently and dynamically reduces the data overhead within the loading process.

"With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the carbon storage industry is poised for substantial growth in the next few years. We are excited to see how an easy-to-use platform like GeoDeck can be utilized to better communicate what we have learned about safely implementing carbon storage to all stakeholders — regulators, operators, and community members," said Grant Bromhal, Technical Director of NETL's SMART initiative.

"We are proud of this prestigious award and very grateful to the DOE SMART Initiative team for creating this opportunity for innovative companies to address important industry challenges," said Dr. Hamed Soroush, Petrolern's CEO. "There is a need for identification of subsurface risks associated with subsurface operations in real time to avoid catastrophic hazards. GeoDeck is designed to make subsurface visualization quick, intuitive, and accessible to a wide range of users while not sacrificing the required details for accurate decision-making. It runs on most commercial web browsers allowing for rapid deployment. Our team of engineers and geoscientists are working hard to finalize the product for release in 2023. This award is a valuable recognition of our team's dedicated efforts to support the energy transition."

GeoDeck Introduction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTiBawuPaJY

More information about the SMART Visualization Platform Prize Challenge: https://netl.doe.gov/challenges/SMARTVisualizationPlatform

About Petrolern:

Petrolern is a technology company developing cutting-edge low-carbon solutions to improve economics and risk mitigation for subsurface operations. Petrolern delivers innovative solutions for carbon storage, geothermal energy, and reduced carbon oil and gas operations. Our green energy initiative begins with making the oil and gas industry greener by providing energy-transition solutions. Petrolern's core competencies include advanced geomechanics, fluid mechanics, subsurface engineering, applied artificial intelligence, visualization, edge computing, and software development. For more information, contact us at info@petrolern.com.

www.petrolern.com

