The Crypto Company Education, Consulting Subsidiary Launches New Service Offering; Inks Deal With Emerging Web3, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Leader Polkadot

/EIN News/ -- Global Leader in Blockchain Industry Signs Deal With Decentralized Open-Source Blockchain Provider to Create Training Materials for Engineers

MALIBU, CA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Crypto Company (OTC: CRCW (“TCC” or the “Company”), an early mover in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space providing the educational foundation for the growth of the industry, announced today that its wholly owned education and consulting subsidiary, Blockchain Training Alliance (BTA), has launched a new service offering – which will leverage its expertise in blockchain technology to prepare educational resources for engineers looking to build on the Polkadot platform. The launch of the service offering is paired with the announcement that BTA has signed an agreement with decentralized web 3.0 blockchain interoperability platform pioneer Polkadot for the development of an educational program designed to give engineers the necessary tools to work within the platform framework.



The service offering and subsequent agreement represent a potentially significant expansion of the revenue-generating opportunity of BTA. As new networks, platforms and technologies continue to emerge, the nuances of working within their framework regularly deters talented engineers from participating in the network. Given BTA’s history and experience working within a multitude of blockchain environments, BTA has the unique opportunity to address this unmet need by creating technical, yet engaging, educational resources that make onboarding engineers more efficient and effective.

"As we continue to evolve as an infrastructure player in the blockchain space, launching new and innovative service products is key to furthering our position as global experts on blockchain technologies, while unlocking future value potential for the organization," said Ron Levy, CEO of The Crypto Company. “In recent months BTA has continued to execute on its growth strategy, adding new courses and certifications, and working with some of the largest organizations in the world. We believe that the need for training in this emerging market has just begun and will create future demand for the services offered through BTA. As blockchain continues to evolve and be adopted by global players in order to remain relevant, we believe large companies will continue to seek consulting and educational services such as what BTA offers.”

While blockchain and cryptocurrencies have become household discussion topics, true understanding of the emerging technology remains extremely limited. For example, research shows that 89% of American adults have heard of Bitcoin, while 98% of surveyed people didn't understand basic concepts about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. (Source/Source) This disparity rings true not only in the general population, but among large corporations as well. Taking an organizational approach to blockchain adoption is extremely complex, and given a lack of basic understanding, corporations are likely to continue to seek expert consultants to guide them through this once-in-a-lifetime technological shift. BTA is addressing this need by offering curated, generalized and customized education and consulting resources to individuals and organizations -- and now, to blockchain platforms themselves.

While cryptocurrency companies have seen a drastic decrease in market value in recent months, the blockchain industry has continued to expand, with new networks and technologies being released. Even with the recent “crypto winter,” the blockchain market is estimated to grow at a 56.3% CAGR (source[1] [2] ), one of the highest growth rates among all industries. While cryptocurrencies continue to control a significant portion of the blockchain conversation, they are one small piece of the blockchain ecosystem. Institutions, mutli-national corporations, and even state governments are examining the potential for decentralization, with applications in the areas of healthcare, banking, travel/tourism, manufacturing and supply chain, networking, and even identity and data management. With the opportunities created by the underlying technology behind the blockchain concept, companies that adapt it to each unique situation are creating the infrastructure the industry will need in order to advance.

About The Crypto Company

The Crypto Company (TCC) was one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the digital currency and blockchain sectors. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Blockchain Training Alliance (BTA), is a global leader in training courses and consulting services focused on conveying the underlying technology of blockchain to individuals, institutions, and large-scale organizations. Having consulted with global institutions, organizations, corporations and individuals, BTA offers personalized training and educational services to thousands worldwide. TCC is also actively involved in Bitcoin mining through wholly owned assets where the Company currently operates Bitcoin miners that function on an energy-efficient model including utilizing immersion cooling. Beyond its currently operating assets, the portfolio continues to seek expansion opportunities in the blockchain space -- where it can leverage its early mover advantage to serve as a foundational operator providing infrastructure to the space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of The Crypto Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Crypto Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with The Crypto Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in The Crypto Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Kyle Porter

8582218001

tcc@cmwmedia.com



