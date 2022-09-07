Influencer Marketing Platform Market to surpass US$ 33.3 Bn by end of 2027 | KLEAR, Upfluence, Lumanu Inc., Grapevine

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Component (Solution and Services (Consulting, Deployment and Integration, and Support and Maintenance)), by Application (Search & Discovery, Campaign Management, Influencer Relationship Management, Analytics & Reporting, Compliance Management & Fraud Detection, and Others), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By End-use Industries (Fashion & Lifestyle, Agencies & PR, Retail & Consumer Goods, Health & Wellness, Ad-Tech, Banking & Finance, Travel & Tourism, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027""

The concept of influencer marketing is nothing new, but it is now a growing industry. Brands with huge budgets have long paid celebrities and influencers to promote their products. Social media and emerging forms of digital marketing are changing consumer behavior and creating more opportunities for influencers. These brands pay influencers to post about their products and receive free merchandise in exchange for their honest reviews and posts. The goal is to increase brand awareness by gaining the trust of their audience. Influencers may be difficult to identify if they are not active on social media. To avoid falling into this trap, users can utilize Twitter analytics tools to identify potential influencers. Once they have identified the target influencers, they need to determine the best way to contact them. Micro-influencers may be reached through private messages on social media while establishing influencers have their contact information listed in their bio. A good sign of a real influencer is a website that says they have partnered with a brand.

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, The global influencer marketing platform market was valued at US$ 5.4 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 33.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 31.9% between 2020 and 2027.

The report gives a fundamental overview of the sector, comprehensive with definitions and classifications. The Influencer Marketing Platform market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ IZEA

◘ HYPR-DRIVE Ltd.

◘ Traackr

◘ Launchmetrics

◘ JuliusWorks Inc.

◘ KLEAR

◘ Upfluence

◘ AspireIQ

◘ Mavrck

◘ Lumanu Inc.

◘ LINQIA INC

◘ InfluencerDB

◘ ONALYTICA

◘ Lefty

◘ Social Beat

◘ Grapevine



Detailed Segmentation

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Component:

Solution

Services

• Consulting

• Deployment and Integration

• Support and Maintenance

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Application:

• Search & Discovery

• Campaign Management

• Influencer Relationship Management

• Analytics & Reporting

• Compliance Management & Fraud Detection

• Others

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Organization Size:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By End-use Industries

• Fashion & Lifestyle

• Agencies & PR

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Health & Wellness

• Ad-Tech

• Banking & Finance

• Travel & Tourism

• Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of social media platforms in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global influencer marketing platform market. For instance, according to DataReportal, currently, there are 7 major social media platforms in the world with more than 1 billion monthly active users in each. Influencer marketing requires time, focus, and focus. Influencers must be transparent, and they should share their positive and negative experiences. Remember that influencers are people who will not pay to advertise, but they will tell the truth. Their words are more reliable than ads, and their community can be an important source of sales. A successful influencer marketing campaign is a win-win for the brand. In addition to bringing in sales, influencers can also create a positive impact on the brand's reputation. Increasing awareness related to influencer marketing is estimated to enhance the growth of the global influencer marketing platform market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global influencer marketing platform market witnessed a significant boost, owing to the increasing usage of digital media for advertising several products and services. Moreover, the sudden increase of influencers during the pandemic, and the usage of several services also drove the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global influencer marketing platform market, owing to the increasing provenance of social media users in the region. For instance, according to the US Social Media Statistics 2022, currently, there are around 270.1 million active social media users in the United States.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global influencer marketing platform market, owing to the high usage of smartphones in the region. For instance, according to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in 2020 there were around 748 million smartphone users in India.

