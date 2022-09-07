Battery Materials Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for smart devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Battery Materials Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fueling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.

The growing demand for lithium-ion batteries for energy storage and renewable energy is a significant factor in driving the battery materials market growth. Battery energy storage systems are deployed for storage of generated electrical power in power plants, mostly renewable power plants. Batteries are beneficial in observing and regulating the electrical energy with precision by aiding customers to decrease the cost incurred in energy consumption and offer a power pack-up for critical loads.

By material type, metal & metal oxides contributed to the largest battery materials market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. These materials are primarily used in the making of cathode and anode, both of which are required to possess good electrical conductivity, as well as oxidizing or reducing property, respectively.

Key companies operating in the Battery Materials market include:

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Hitachi Chemicals,

Umicore,

POSCO,

Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company,

Johnson Matthey,

Kureha Corporation,

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings,

Toray, and Dow Chemical

The Global Battery Materials Report is a panoramic study of the overall Battery Materials market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Battery Materials market. Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Battery Materials Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Emergen Research has segmented the global battery materials market on the basis of battery type, material type, application, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal & Metal Oxides

Other Chemical Compounds

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Grid Storage

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

