Solid Waste Management Market Size to Hit USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 2.4%, By Emergen Research

Strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal and increasing industrialization in the emerging economies are driving the demand of the market.

Solid Waste Management Market Size – USD 1,000.12 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.4%, Market Trends – Favorable regulatory policies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Solid Waste Management Market will be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal. The increasing population growth and the rising amount of waste generated every year are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions. Favorable regulatory policies regarding the proper solid waste disposal, such as carbon tax or direct subsidies, or landfill taxes, is most likely to fuel the demand for solid waste management solutions.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are key factors contributing to the increasing adoption of solid waste management solutions. The growing initiatives of the government to reduce the contamination of water bodies and carbon emissions are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Utilization of the municipal solid waste (MSW) as fuel to generate renewable energy sources through thermal and biological techniques is projected to drive growth opportunities for the future. The increasing preference of the developed countries towards Zero waste generation and waste recycling will surely boost the demand for solid waste management and recycling solutions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.

The research analyzes market segmentation based on product type, application, sale and geographical regions. All different parameters known to impact the Solid Waste Management market are assessed in this research report and have also been accounted for, examined in detail, analyzed through qualitative and quantitative research and weighed upon to get actionable data.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Solid Waste

Municipal Solid Waste

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Collection

 Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)

 Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Food

Others

The key regions included here contribute significantly to the worldwide market share. The report also gives a competitive analysis of the Solid Waste Management market. The study categorizes the global market to project the total revenue and examine the past, present as well as emerging trends in sub segments such as types, size, vertical, consumers and geography.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

This extensive analysis sheds light on an array of intangible aspects connected with the business such as important definitions, end use and total revenue garnered across different regions. The researcher has taken a conscious effort to get a closer look at some of the top performers of the Solid Waste Management industry. Other essential aspects evaluated during research include import and export, demand and supply, distribution channel, gross margin and supply chain management.

Browse complete Solid Waste Management report description And Full TOC @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solid-waste-management-market

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Solid Waste Management market. Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry.

Solid Waste Management Market Size Worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027