LyondellBasell to Address Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced Kenneth Lane, executive vice president, Global Olefins & Polyolefins (O&P), will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. ET.  

A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce.  The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.LyondellBasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

