Face Treatment Market to Distinguish Steadfast Growth Through 2022 – 2030

Face Treatment Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.44%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for handheld face treatment devices from Europe

Rapid advancements and innovation in face treatment technologies and increasing use of face treatment products to be more presentable are key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global face treatment market size was USD 1,007.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing advancements in face treatment technologies and increasing demand for face treatments among women to look youthful and more presentable are major factors driving market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, rising innovation and launch of new and advanced skin treatment products are also expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the coming years. For example, on 07 January 2022, Obagi, a scientifically based skin care company launched Skintrinsiq, its first foray into the market for skin care devices. This device uses InfuseIQ Technology to eliminate impurities from skin and increase uptake of Obagi products through customized skin care procedures.

The Face Treatment Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2022-2030. The report studies the historical data of the Face Treatment market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Face Treatment industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Face Treatment market.

Top competitors of the Face Treatment Market profiled in the report include:

Lutronic, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Strata Skin Sciences, Cutera, Lumenis Be Ltd., Sciton, Cynosure, Venus Concept, Neoasia, and Fotona.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The laser-based devices segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. To treat a variety of skin conditions, lasers have been hailed as a miraculous cosmetic enhancement technique because their beam softly vaporizes skin tissues. Laser devices are used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as pigmentation, wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, freckles, unwanted tattoos, acne scars, birthmarks, blemishes, seal blood vessels, spider veins, droopy, dry, sagging eyelid skin and dark circles, improve crow’s feet around eyes, pucker marks, frown lines, brown spots, uneven skin color, uneven skin tone and texture, smokers’ line, skin tightening, unwanted hair, skin tissue incision, and vascular lesions, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. It is used to treat torn tendons and is now widely employed to treat skin injuries as well. PRP was initially used by doctors to hasten healing process following jaw or plastic surgery. Due to lengthy recovery durations associated with treatments on these tissues, post-surgical PRP injections have now been expanded to assist in healing of muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising demand for face treatments among women. Rapid growth rate of the North American market is attributed to high purchasing power of working professionals and expansion of company operations by well-known organizations.

On 10 January 2022, Theravant Corporation's announced that its TheraClear System assets will be acquired by STRATA Skin Sciences, which is a medical technology company committed to creating, commercializing, and distributing cutting-edge technologies for treatment of dermatologic disorders. Theravant creates and sells a cutting-edge, FDA-approved system for in-office treatment of numerous prevalent types of acne.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global face treatment market based on device, treatment, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

LED Devices

IPL Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Laser-based Devices

RF Devices

Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy

Radiofrequency (RF) Skin Tightening

Microneedling

Ultherapy

Chemical peel

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Beauty Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Parlor & Salons

Regional Analysis of the Face Treatment Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Face Treatment market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Face Treatment business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Face Treatment market size and share for the projected period of 2022-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Face Treatment market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

