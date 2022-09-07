Electronic Warfare Market Size Worth USD 25.73 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.2% CAGR Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investments by major players in the defense sector is driving electronic warfare market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 17.72 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Increasing Research and Development (R&D) activities in warfare ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronic warfare market size reached USD 17.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising investment in defense sector and foreign intelligence platforms is driving market revenue growth.

Electronic warfare significantly contributes towards Information Operations (IO) by using wide range of techniques to disrupt, shape, and exploit adversary use of electromagnetic spectrum. In addition, it protects freedom of action and increases dependence on that spectrum. Various characteristics of electronic warfare such as detection, disruption, destruction, deception, and denial are driving market growth. Disruption indicates ability to degrade enemy’s control to prohibit attacks on friendly forces, while deception signifies utilization of electromagnetic spectrum to confuse adversaries.

However, factors, including limited effective range and significant amount of power requirement for jammers, are expected to hamper electronic warfare market growth during the forecast period. In addition, advancements in electronic warfare require substantial investments, which act as a restraint to market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the Electronic Warfare market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Electronic Warfare market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Electronic Warfare in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Some major companies in global market report include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Leonardo, Boeing, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics Corporation, and SAAB

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Military Critical Infrastructure

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Transportation System

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EW Equipment

Identification Friend or Foe

Radar Warning Receiver

Laser Warning Receiver

IR Missile Warning System

Direction Finders

Directed Energy Weapons

Anti-radiation Missiles

Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)

Emission Control

Interference Mitigation

Counter UAV System

Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)

Regional Overview:

The global Electronic Warfare market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Electronic Warfare market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Electronic Warfare market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Electronic Warfare market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

