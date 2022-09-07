Digital Health Market to Observer Firm Development Throughout 2022 – 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital health market size was USD 175.20 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 27.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing health expenditure by government of various countries and rapid adoption of digitalization in health services are key factors driving global digital health market revenue growth. Digital technologies provide preventative, clinical, and rehabilitative treatments as well as solutions that are based on needs. These technologies might also make it possible for medical professionals, facilities, and health systems to organize through copious amount of information in their health databases to more directly measure diagnostic errors and lower their likelihood of happening again in the future. Moreover, computer-aided detection has also been useful in assisting radiologists in more rapidly and reliably examining images for patterns connected to underlying diseases, such as breast cancer, during mammography screening. Rapid adoption of digitalization in health services is expected to drive market revenue growth to a greater extent.

The research report on the digital health market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the digital health business sphere. The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global digital health market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the digital health market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 09 March 2022, Epic Systems Corporation announced to launch Garden Plot, a new software-as-a-service developed for independent medical groups. This model is designed to make it easier for providers who might find the transition to a new system burdensome to utilize ready-to-use epic solutions.

The tele-healthcare segment is expected to account for largest share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for telehealthcare services due to recent pandemic and growing popularity of virtual healthcare services are expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

The services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to presence of major digital health service providers and rise in new start-ups, providing analytics and cloud services to major healthcare providers.

The healthcare consumer segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid adoption of mobile health applications and healthcare wearables by consumers.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation (Oracle Corporation), NXGN Management, LLC., Epic Systems Corporation., SoftServe, AirStrip Technologies, Inc., and Healthcare Information, and Management Systems Society, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital health market based on technology, component, end user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Tele-healthcare

Wearables

BP monitor

Glucose monitor

Pulse monitor

Others

Applications

Medical apps

Fitness apps

Health analytics

Digital health systems

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Healthcare providers

Healthcare consumers

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Digital Health market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Digital Health market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Digital Health market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Digital Health market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Digital Health Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

