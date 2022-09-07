E-Cite Motors in "Celebrity Row' at the SEMA Show with Booth Promoting New Affordable EV Sports Car.

E-Cite Motors in SEMA Celebrity Row New Affordable EV Sportscar

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR)

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOTHELL, WA, September 7, 2022, VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announces that it has been given premier placement for its booth for a special exhibit at the SEMA show Nov. 1 – 4, 2022.

The booth (number 10225) is located on the main level in the North Hall in "Celebrity Row" directly between the “SEMA Battle of the Builders”, the “Chip Foose Experience”, and Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

The location is in the media hub of the show amongst the most popular and most covered exhibits highlighting the SEMA show. In 2021 the Chip Foose Experience featured the largest gathering of Chip Foose vehicles ever assembled and is always a primary must see destination for attendees.

The SEMA Battle of the Builders competition is widely known as one of the elite platforms for builders to showcase their work and compete for the coveted top honor. Historically the Battle of the builders has been a featured television show on the History Channel. The show has been hosted by Adrienne “AJ” Janic and Tanner Foust profiling the Top Twelve finalist from the competition.

As both exhibits are primary features of The SEMA Show the area has become known as “Celebrity Row” attracting the most well known “Car Guys” in the world.

https://www.expocad.com/host/fx/sema/sema22/exfx.html?event=north

The special interactive exhibit will be in E-Cites booth on the main floor as an attraction providing attendees and media in depth details, ordering options, and experience with E-Cites EV GT. E-Cite also plans on making significant announcements and updates so that anyone who is not allowed to or otherwise unable to attend will have access to the same information as those that attend.

COO Gene Langmesser stated: “We are looking forward to sharing the experience with our colleges in the industry and the media. We want to give specific recognition and thanks to the team at SEMA for welcoming us in and providing us with such a primary and visible location.”

Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) of the automobile aftermarket was formed in 1963 and now consists of 6,384 companies worldwide, bringing together aftermarket manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), media, car dealers, specialty equipment distributors, installers, retailers, and restoration specialists.

SEMA also provides services for employees of its member companies that include education and professional development, market research, legislative and regulatory advocacy, industry publications, international business development and business-to-business events.

The largest of the SEMA events held annually during the first week of November is the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in conjunction with the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week. This auto show is not open to the public. Registration as media, manufacturer, buyer, or exhibitor is required.

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cite’s vehicles qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015." In 2015, Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity.

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a revolutionary modular chassis that uses electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cite’s vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors:

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

SEMA Battle of The Builders