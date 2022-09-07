E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Investment Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Implementation of stringent regulations

Market Size – USD 59.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Implementation of stringent regulations ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The panoramic view of the e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition market entails useful insights into the estimated e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.

The global E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is expected to reach USD 115.06 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. E-waste and ITAD market revenue growth is driven by deployment of regulatory compliance and increased awareness regarding the adverse impact of E-waste on health and on the environment. In 2019, approximately 54 million metric tons of electronic waste was generated worldwide. E-waste contains 75% of environmentally hazardous waste found in landfills and less than 20% is recycled each year. Rising focus on more efficient management of E-waste and information technology asset disposition is expected to support market growth going ahead.

Click the link to get info@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/e-waste-and-information-technology-asset-disposition-market

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition market, with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Key players in the market include Dell Technologies, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LifeSpan International, Umicore S.A., Aurubis AG, Tetronics (International) Ltd., IBM Corporation, Boliden AB, and Iron Mountain.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/747

Emergen Research has segmented the global E-waste and ITAD market on the basis of type, source, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Home appliances

Medical equipment

Laboratory devices

IT devices

Computers/Laptops

Servers

Mobile Devices

Storage Devices

Peripherals

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Household

Consumer

Industrial

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare Industry

Media and Entertainment

Aerospace and Defense

Educational Institutions

Public Sector and Government Offices

Manufacturing

Others

Get a customization @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/747

Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, S2S Group, which is an ITAD company, expanded its operations in London by acquiring assets and customer base of Data Eliminate Ltd. The acquisition will improve S2S Group’s presence in London with immediate effect. The company also invested USD 2.04 million to purchase a secure warehouse and office complex in Rotherham.

IT devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as new technologies are being launched every year and GenX and millennials are gadget-obsessed. Most common IT devices found in wastes are LCD desktop monitors, smartphones. and laptops. Consumption of these devices is not reducing and it has been observed that an average cell phone user replaces their phone every 18 months and 1 billion cellphones, and 300 million computers go into production ever year. This is expected to increase further in the coming years.

BFSI segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as the industry has highly confidential and secure data such as personal information and account details of customers and corporates. Any data breach could compromise crucial information and affect a company’s reputation and hamper credibility. Thus, these sectors are adopting reliable and efficient ITAD programs, not only to dispose old devices, but to also properly manage E-waste.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

smart grid market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-grid-market

video surveillance market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-surveillance-market

photoacoustic imaging market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photoacoustic-imaging-market

3d food printing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-food-printing-market

carrier screening market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carrier-screening-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Latest Reports: c5isr systems market | peritoneal dialysis market

Trending Titles: ai in banking market | 5g fixed wireless access market

E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Worth USD 115.06 Billion in 2028.