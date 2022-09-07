Leather Chemicals Market An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends, Growth, Key Players, Size, Share, Forecast till 2027

Leather_Chemicals Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global leather chemicals market. Key segments analyzed in the research include Chemicals Type, End-Use and Geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each type, process, shell material, application and end user for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Leather Chemicals Market by Chemicals Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027″. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage. As per the report, the global leather chemicals industry was pegged at $7.5 billion in 2019, and is estimated to hit $11.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Leather Chemicals Market growth will be driven by rising use of leather chemicals in end-user industries and benefits of chrome-tanned leather. However, harmful impact on the environment of leather chemicals hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in the tanning industry to reduce the production of chromium content in wastewater would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Region wise, the global leather chemicals market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe leather chemicals market size is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 7.0% during the forecast period. In 2019, Europe leather chemicals market share was 21.0% and is predicted to reach 21.9% in the forecast period.

By end user, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to utilization of eco-friendly leather chemicals for finishing of automotive leather. However, the footwear segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global leather chemicals market, due to rise in population and consumer demand for leather footwear.

By type, the tanning and dyeing chemicals segment dominated the global leather chemicals market in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to its structural difference and ability to enhance the touch of leather and complementing the growth of tanning and dyeing chemicals. However, the beam house chemicals segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its properties such as high soaking power, improved skin cleaning capability, application of lower amount of sulfides, and others.

Covid-19 scenario:

The declining global GDP has changed consumer spending patterns, which decreased the demand for leather chemicals.

To curb the spread of coronavirus, governments of various countries imposed travel restrictions, which severely affected the supply of raw materials required for the manufacturing of leather. In addition, the lack of labor, disruption of the supply chain, and delayed shipment hampered the production of leather.

Since the pandemic, export of leather has decreased and reduced the use of leather chemicals for production.

Major Market Players

1. Lanxess AG

2. Solvay

3. Clariant AG

4. Arkema SA

5. Evonik Industries AG

6. Eastman Chemical Company

7. Stahl Holdings B.V.

8. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

9. Elementis PLC

10. Indofil Industries Limited.

