SFLMaven Announces New Metaverse Store Items, Including Wedding Wearables

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods is proud to announce our new products for sale in our metaverse store. Located in the Decentraland of the Metaverse .

New Products Include:

- Metaverse Wedding Wearables

- SFLMaven Jewelry Store Opens for Business

- Engagement and wedding wearables are available now!

- Experience the glow of your life with our patent pending HoloGlow, coming soon to our store.

As previously announced, our patent-pending technology will allow NFT wearables in the Metaverse to show their intrinsic value with a visual feature that immediately identifies the object with real inherent value, including expensive items like wedding rings and engagement rings.

SFLMaven is proud to announce our new products for sale in our metaverse store. Located in Decentraland of the Metaverse, SFLMaven Metaverse Jewelry store introduces its new line of engagement and wedding wearables for the most important of all occasions; a Metaverse wedding. Whether it be an engagement ring, wedding band, or a beautiful wedding veil, SFLMaven has it all. The best part is that each item is an NFT to be encoded in the future with our patent pending "HoloGlow" which tells metaverse people there is real value in the items you purchased. The store will start selling these items beginning this October 2022.

Advertisement From Our Store:

"SFLMaven's new jewelry line is the perfect way to add a touch of class and elegance to your special day. Whether you're looking for an engagement ring, wedding band, or a beautiful wedding veil, SFLMaven has everything you need to make your Metaverse wedding unforgettable. And because each item is an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) to be encoded in the future with our patent company's pending HoloGlow technology, you can be sure that your jewelry will have real value that will last long after your big day. So head over to SFL Maven Metaverse Jewelry store today and start planning the wedding of your dreams!"

The NFT wearable Market is an exploding business, with projected sales across the wearable metaverse spectrum going into billions of dollars.

With our patent-pending technology and unique styling as one of the first and only jewelry stores, we believe this gives the company the competitive edge as an early adapter with unique proprietary technology to make a big name for itself in the Metaverse.

CEO Joe Ladin added, "I'm so proud we have a successful business with a huge customer base doing over a million dollars a month. So launching into the metaverse and offering these unique technology wearable pieces is just an exciting and dynamic way for us to expand her customer base. We believe our unique technology will make a name for itself quickly."

SFLMaven continues its path of preparing the company for the significant catalyst as a public company that could include potential uplisting. ( OTC Pink: SFLM )

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since its inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews. Now, SFLMaven has opened its new metaverse jewelry store in Decentraland. The company intends to deploy the same marketing and sales tactics that made it successful in the metaverse store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

