5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to improve high-speed network connectivity, increase in deployment of M2M and IoT technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 480 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 106.3%, Market Trend –Increase in need of IoT and high-speed network connectivity ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G Fixed Wireless Access market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities of 5G Fixed Wireless Access market. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration of 5G Fixed Wireless Access market.

The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is projected to reach USD 158.09 Billion at a steady CAGR of 106.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed deployment of advanced technologies such as Machine To Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices. Rising concerns regarding performance capabilities of networks, high-speed broadband, and improved telecommunication technology such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are factors driving increasing focus on high-speed packet access, and improved performance of existing Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) protocols, which in turn has been boosting adoption of 5G fixed wireless access. In addition, this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/711

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include AT&T Inc., Cellular South Inc. (C spire), Cisco, Cohere Technologies Inc., Ericsson, Hrvatski Telekom, Huawei, Mimosa Networks Inc., Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN), Orange S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung Electronics.

Highlights from the Report

In April 2021, Cellular South Inc. (C spire), which is a leading manufacturer in network connectivity, introduced a new software-defined solution that helps businesses in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee upgrade application performance, reduce total cost of ownership, and simplify Wide Area Network (WAN) performance while improving traffic flow and reducing pressure on overall operations.

In March 2021, AT&T Inc. announced plans to acquire 80MHz C-band spectrum to complement its 5G network on low-band for delivering high speeds network connectivity. The company is also expecting to add new users of HBO Max streaming service due unlimited wireless plan streaming service advantage at no extra cost, and user get free access to AT&T 5G wireless network.

Sub–6 GHz accounted for largest revenue share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020, driven by continuous improvement in communication and information exchange services, and increasing investment in 5G fixed wireless access by major players.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/711

The report studies the historical data of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G fixed wireless access market on the basis of operating frequency, offering, demographic, application, and region:

Operating Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sub–6 GHz

24 GHz–39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Services

Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Government

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/711

Key Points of 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

anti-reflective coatings market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-reflective-coatings-market

peritoneal dialysis market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/peritoneal-dialysis-market

thin wall packaging market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thin-wall-packaging-market

stevia market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stevia-market

c5isr systems market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/c5isr-systems-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Latest Reports: c5isr systems market | peritoneal dialysis market

Trending Titles: ai in banking market | 5g fixed wireless access market

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size Worth USD 158.09 Billion in 2028