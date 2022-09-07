Chloroform Market Size to Worth USD 8.98 Billion in 2030 | Increasing Demand to Store Organic Tissues in Biological Labs

Reports And Data

The Global Chloroform Market Size is Expected to Grow USD 7.10 Billion in 2021, Growth at a CAGR of 2.6%, During Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chloroform market size is expected to reach USD 8.98 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Demand for chloroform has been steadily increasing from biological labs for storage of organic tissues, and focus on DNA and RNA research initiatives have also been increasing in the recent past, which are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, demand from metal industries has been increasing significantly as chloroform is used as a degreasing agent to remove oil and grease from metal objects. Chloroform, also known as trichloromethane, is a volatile, and colorless organic compound. It has a strong smell and is commonly used in biological laboratories as a solvent. Chloroform can be produced by chlorination of methane and haloform reaction between sodium hypochlorite and acetone.

Chloroform is commonly used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and chemicals industries, as well as other industries. Agrochemical industry segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising focus on agrochemical research and increasing application of chloroform in the production of agricultural pesticides. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing chemical research and development activities and rising investment by private investors in pharmaceutical research are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

In September 2020, Eurisotop announced about capacity expansion of its deuterated chloroform production. This expansion helps the company to strengthen its position in the global market.

Technical grade segment is expected to register relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing application of chloroform as a chemical intermediate in the chemical sector in the production of plastics, pesticides, resins, and dyes.

North America accounted for significantly larger revenue share among the regional markets in the global market in 2020. Rising focus on pharmaceutical and medical research and robust presence of key end-use industries are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Some major companies operating in the market include Productos Aditivos, Solvay S.A, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Arihant Chemicals, Ineos, Tokuyama Corporation, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation, and AkzoNobel.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Construction Films market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Alcohol Stabilized Grade

Fluorocarbon Grade

Technical Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solvent

Anesthetic

Reagent

Criminal Use

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemical

Chemical Industry

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Construction Films during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

