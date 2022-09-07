Hair Serum Market Newest Sales Number Signs Additional Opportunities Gaining

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hair serum market size is expected to reach USD 2309.0 Million in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the hair serum market can be attributed to positive consumer perception of hair care products owing to their various benefits. Applying a hair serum has a variety of advantages. Additionally, there are various types of hair serums on the market. However, deciding which one is ideal for one’s hair can be challenging. The market offers a variety of goods from various brands. Some benefits of using hair serums include that it nourishes the hair and provides shine, an individual’s bad hair day could become good owing to it, and it shields the hair from the sun's damaging rays, dust, and pollution. Hair serum also aids in preventing breaking and brittleness in hair; one’s hair looks great after using a serum to get rid of the tangles, it aids in containing the harm, and by using hair serum, one can experiment with various hairstyles.

The hair serum Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

L’Oreal Groupe, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Kao Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Unilever plc, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, Industrias Asociadas, HerStyler, and Redken.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The conventional segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its easy availability and affordable prices. Consumers prefer conventional items over natural ones as they are more readily available and less expensive than their natural counterparts. Serums made of natural ingredients are not always enough. For severely damaged hair, chemical-based hair care treatments can be carefully formulated to target and control hair problems that can result from regular dyeing or bleaching. Many individuals opt to use products that are made entirely of natural materials and free of harmful chemicals. The problematic part is that a chemical's biological impact is the same from a scientific standpoint whether it is produced in a lab or taken from natural sources in a lab.

The hair treatment serum segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to rise in concern over hair fall and desire for good quality hair among the target customers. Damaged hair can be treated with the correct hair serum. The ability of hair serum to shield hair strands from environmental harm is one of the product's key advantages. Numerous factors, including heat damage, chemical processing damage, environmental damage and stress, and mechanical damage, can be repaired with hair serums. In order to lessen their impact and maintain healthy hair, several hair serums work to form a protective layer between the hair strand and the damage-inducing agent. These can be used before using a heat styling instrument and are referred to as heat protectants.

The offline segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to offline stores facilitating a variety of options of hair care products promoting both branded and private labelled products. Retail establishments give customers the luxury of choice by allowing them to select from a variety of brands. To receive pertinent information about the various products, customers can also chat with the owners and employees of retail establishments. Retail store owners and employees can also help customers make the best decision, which can be more convenient for them if they prefer an efficient purchasing procedure to browsing online. Retail establishments enhance customer happiness and facilitate smarter purchasing decisions by enabling a comprehensive shift in the consumer's shopping journey.

On 20 October 2021, Nutrafol, which is the pioneer of the hair wellness category, announced the launch of its newest innovation: Growth Activator, a hair serum made with plant-derived exosomes from Ashwagandha seeds. The new, revolutionary hair serum is the first scalp-care product that leverages the science of plant exosome technology to boost cellular renewal on the scalp for thicker-looking hair.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hair serum market on the basis of product type, nature, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hair Treatment Serum

Hair Styling Serum

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Organic

Conventional

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Hair Serum market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Hair Serum market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Hair Serum market.

Radical Highlights of the Hair Serum Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Hair Serum market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Hair Serum market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

