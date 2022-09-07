Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market Size Worth USD 4,585.3 Million in 2028 with CAGR of 22.8%

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – introduction of technologically advanced waterproof portable speakers

Market Size – USD 881 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.8%, Market Trends – introduction of technologically advanced waterproof portable speakers ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterproof Bluetooth speakers can be paired with other connected and smart devices such as smartphones, computers, iPods, tablets, and other devices that support Bluetooth connectivity. Waterproof feature is measured by IP rating and it offers insights into the degree of protection offered by the electrical casings against solids and liquids.

The global waterproof Bluetooth speaker market size is expected to reach 4,585.3 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for portable speakers with advanced features, growing availability of speakers with sleek design and enhanced connectivity with smart devices, and rapid advancements in Bluetooth technology are some key factors expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, advent of wireless charging, growing preference for waterproof and dust proof electronic and smart devices, and increasing penetration of internet across the globe are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/731

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Skullcandy, Inc., AmazonBasics, Ultimate Ears, Altec Lansing, Braven, Logitech International SA, boAt, JBL, Scosche, and Fugoo Sport.

Highlights from the Report

Wireless charging type segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period attributable to its numerous benefits such as safe charging, reliability, and convenient usage.

Online segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period owing to increasing preference for online shopping owing to hassle-free shopping experience, access to numerous reliable shopping portals online, and growing trend of doorstep delivery.

Leisure segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register significant growth owing to several advantages of waterproof Bluetooth speakers such as portability, ability to use them near beaches, swimming pools, and others water bodies.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/731

The report studies the historical data of the Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market on the basis of charging type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Charging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

AC only

AC/DC

DC only

Wireless

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Retail

Education

Institutional Usage

Offices

Homes

Leisure

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/731

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

electric vehicle charging infrastructure market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market

pharmacogenomics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pharmacogenomics-market

surgical robotics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-robotics-market

injectable drug delivery market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/injectable-drug-delivery-market

gene editing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gene-editing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Latest Reports: c5isr systems market | peritoneal dialysis market

Trending Titles: ai in banking market | 5g fixed wireless access market

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market Size Worth USD 4,585.3 Million in 2028