Product Information Management Market | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience and managing increasing volumes of product data are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of product information management solutions in retail and e-Commerce ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Product Information Management market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Product Information Management market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Product Information Management market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

The global product information management market size is expected to reach USD 24.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience. In addition, increasing pressure on distributors to provide more informative and functional B2B online customer experience that includes high-quality product information is expected to continue to drive adoption of product information management systems going ahead. Product information management in business applications help to address challenges posed by proliferation of product information, increasing buyer demand, necessity of managing inventory levels, sales orders, and customer returns. With the help of product information management, distributors can ensure better accuracy of the information provided by their manufacturers and internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and inventory management systems.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Major players in the market include Oracle, SAP, IBM, Informatica, Winshuttle, Pimcore, Akeneo, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Salsify Inc., and Aprimo.

Highlights from the Report

Services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies offering product information management systems are providing support, training, and maintenance services to assist in-house staff in understanding product information management systems, which is driving growth of the services segment.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for a cloud-based solutions in information storage is expected to drive growth of the product information management market during the forecast period.

Retail segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the product information management market in 2020. Increasing application of product information management systems in e-Commerce and retail sectors is boosting growth of the product information management market.

The report studies the historical data of the Product Information Management Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global product information management market on the basis of offering, deployment, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Energy Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

