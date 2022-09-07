Submit Release
Command Brand product named a Good Housekeeping 2022 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards winner

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Command™ Brand from 3M announced today the Command™ Large Organizing Caddy was named a Good Housekeeping 2022 Best Cleaning and Organizing Awards winner in the "Cleverest Clutter Busters" category. A list of winners can be found in the September 2022 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now, as well as online at https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cleaning-awards-2022.

The Command™ Large Organizing Caddy was named a Good Housekeeping 2022 Best Cleaning and Organizing Awards winner.

The caddy is part of a new heavyweight line from Command Brand that allows consumers to decorate and organize their spaces and hang heavy objects. Like all Command Brand products, these new heavyweight products provide damage-free wall hanging -- no tools required -- and clean removal. The heavyweight line includes:

"From consumer research, we confirmed our customers were looking to hang heavier items without damaging their walls. The new line of heavyweight products from Command Brand addresses their needs," said Andy Stansel, 3M global portfolio director. "We are thrilled to provide our customers with new solutions offering tool-free convenience and damage-free removal."

Command Products are available nationwide at mass merchandise, drug and craft stores, as well as home centers and online. Visit Command.com to find a retailer near you.

About 3M
3M MMM believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

