ATC Healthcare Announces VP of Franchise Development

The healthcare staffing leader fills key role as network expands and demand continues

ATC Healthcare, the industry leader in medical staffing franchising, today announced it tapped veteran franchise executive Scott Nichols as VP of Franchise Development.

Nichols boasts 30 years of experience in franchising and development roles, including Senior VP of Franchise Development for Charter Fitness and Director of Franchise Development for Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores. He joins ATC Healthcare from RBN Consulting in Northbrook, IL, where he worked as Executive Franchise Consultant. His diverse experience includes advising clients in quick service, retailing and service industries on all aspects of business/franchise development and operations.

"ATC Healthcare is seeing growth from coast to coast, however there are multiple markets for new franchise development to support local healthcare facilities," said ATC Healthcare CEO, David Savitsky. "Scott will be responsible for helping us tap into markets with large concentrations of healthcare facilities as well as support our partners that can acquire multiple territories in a given geographic region."

At Charter Fitness, Nichols managed the ground-up development of Spenga Studio, a boutique studio fitness concept. Spenga Studio began franchising in 2015 and sold 62 franchise locations during Nichols' tenure. For Sears, he led the franchise development of Sears Home & Outlet Stores, most of which were sold to multi-unit franchisees. As a result, Sears Home & Outlet Stores landed on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list.

Nichols noted much of the recent growth of ATC Healthcare is the result of veteran franchisees expanding their footprints. "It's an exciting time. The ATC model is working well for franchisees who are investing in themselves and their teams," he said. "It's a great opportunity to propel the industry leader in healthcare staffing to new heights across the country."

Unprecedented demand for support staff at hospitals and other healthcare facilities is driving demand for both new franchise owners and existing franchisees. Several of the newest franchise locations represent existing franchisees expanding in new territories due to continued need for healthcare staffing needs.

About ATC Healthcare

ATC Healthcare is the established leader in healthcare staffing, nationwide. ATC empowers world-class care by providing qualified healthcare professionals across disciplines nationwide. Named among Forbes' Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020, the ATC brand provides nurses, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants across a multitude of disciplines in more than 65 territories nationwide. ATC Healthcare is Staffing Industry Analysts' 29th largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S., and the fourth largest per diem nurse staffing firm nationwide. ATC provides per diem, contract and travel assignments for hospitals, healthcare facilities and senior living locations nationwide, offering support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit atchealthcare.com or email Marilena O'Neill at moneill@atchealthcare.com.

