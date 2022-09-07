The Global Unified Endpoint Management Market is expected to grow by $ 17.82 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 35.78% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unified Endpoint Management Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318374/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the unified endpoint management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for integrated UEM solutions to manage traditional and non-traditional endpoints, expansion of enterprise mobility and mobile workforce, and increased security threats.

The unified endpoint management market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The unified endpoint management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• cloud-based

• on-premises

• hybrid

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing use of IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the unified endpoint management market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of AI into UEM solutions and strategic partnerships and acquisitions among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the unified endpoint management market covers the following areas:

• Unified endpoint management market sizing

• Unified endpoint management market forecast

• Unified endpoint management market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading unified endpoint management market vendors that include 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd, BlackBerry Ltd, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Inc., Jamf Software LLC, Matrix42 AG, Microsoft Corp., Miradore Oy, Mitsogo Inc, ProMobi Technologies Pvt Ltd, Shoonya Enterprises Inc., Snow Software AB, Sophos Ltd., Syxsense Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the unified endpoint management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

