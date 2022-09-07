Senior Global Regulatory Affairs Executive, Dr. Daniela Drago, Joins NDA Partners as Expert Consultant

NDA Partners' General Manager, Eric Fish, announced today that Dr. Daniela Drago, a senior global regulatory affairs executive, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant. Dr. Drago has held senior global regulatory and medical affairs positions at Biogen, Roche, Vifor Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser, Aurion Biotech, and Bausch & Lomb.

NDA Partners' General Manager, Eric Fish, announced today that Dr. Daniela Drago, a senior global regulatory affairs executive, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant. Dr. Drago is a regulatory affairs executive with a history of accomplishments spanning pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic roles. She has held senior global regulatory and medical affairs positions at Biogen, Roche, Vifor Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser, Aurion Biotech, and Bausch & Lomb. She was formerly an Associate Professor at George Washington University's School of Medicine where she redesigned and led the regulatory affairs program. Currently, she is an Adjunct Faculty for the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), American Course on Drug Development and Regulatory Sciences (ACDRS), and the University of Basel, European Center of Pharmaceutical Medicine (ECPM).

Dr. Drago has significant global expertise in the development of small molecules, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and combination products in multiple rare and common disease areas, including ophthalmology, neurology, immunology, and oncology. "Dr. Drago's extensive global regulatory experience will be valuable to our clients developing biologics and cell and gene therapy products, and small molecules. We are pleased to welcome her to NDA Partners and our Biologics Practice," said Dr. Ellen Feigal, who leads the firm's Biologics Development Practice.

Dr. Drago serves on the Regulatory Affairs Committee of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), the Regulatory Affairs Certification Board of Directors, and the Executive Committee of ACDRS. She is a TOPRA Fellow (FTOPRA) and a Fellow of the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society (FRAPS). She has received several awards, including the TOPRA Award for Regulatory Excellence and the RAPS Community Leadership Award. She received her PhD in chemistry from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich and MS in Chemistry from the University of Messina in Italy.

NDA Partners, a ProPharma Group company, is a life sciences management consulting and contract development organization focused on providing product development and regulatory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries worldwide.

