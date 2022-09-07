Submit Release
Lianhua Products Designated as Epidemic Prevention Supplies : 2022 CIFTIS

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), which opened on August 31, 2022, in Beijing, is the only annual international and comprehensive platform for trade in services in the world. Yiling Pharmaceutical's Lianhua respiratory health products, the well-known anti-epidemic star products, were again designated as the epidemic prevention supplies by the CIFTIS after 2021, providing a full range of protection for all links of the Fair. A press conference titled "Lianhua-Sharing TCM Solutions to Global Challenges" was also held during the Fair, and the Lianhua products once again became a focus; the Lianhua Health Kit, composed of different Lianhua products, attracted many people's eyes.

As introduced in the press conference, by upholding the TCM health concept of "diseases can be prevented before it occurs", Yiling Pharmaceutical has deepened its research on Lianhua Qingwen's formula, extracted active components from its two core herbs, Lianqiao (forsythia) and Jinyinhua (honeysuckle), and produced a special kind of essential oil, the Lianhua herbal anti-bacterial essential oil (HAbO). The HAbO has been applied in the Lianhua products, and these products can cut off the transmission channels of respiratory viruses from human to human, from objects to human, and from aerosols to human, thus preventing people from contracting respiratory infectious diseases and providing all-round protection for people's respiratory health. These products include Lianhua Facial Masks, Lianhua Cool-burst, Lianhua Throat Refreshing Bacteriostatic Spray, etc.

In recent years, the Lianhua respiratory health products have also been used by many large-scaled exhibitions as designated epidemic prevention supplies, such as the China International Big Data Industry Expo and the China International Consumer Goods Expo, safeguarding the respiratory health of the tens of thousands of visitors. With the same strictness and preciseness of developing drugs, Yiling Pharmaceutical has developed its health products and created a trusted brand that is more scientific, secure, and reliable.

