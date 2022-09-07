Soul Surgery Launches Addiction Treatment Program Specific to Native American Community

Sacred Soul is a Specific Inpatient Program for Substance Abuse & Mental Health with Native American Traditions Incorporated Leading to a High Rate of Success.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Surgery, a Scottsdale-based leading integrative medicine addiction center for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction and mental health challenges, launched a new addiction recovery program to specifically service the Native American community, called Sacred Soul. The program has been in development for six months and has proven to be an overwhelming success.

Sacred Soul follows the proven method that has been developed at Soul Surgery including full detox programs and inpatient and outpatient therapies but also includes traditional Native American healing practices such as smudging, talking circles, red road groups, cultural connecting workshops, and more.

"Many of the existing treatment programs and facilities designed specifically for the Native American population do not provide the level of care necessary to remove the physical and mental obsession behind addiction," said John Mulligan, CEO of Soul Surgery. "We want to make a real difference and change people's lives, and our new Sacred Soul program is a game changer and helps our entire community combat this massive problem."

These traditions are paired with Soul Surgery's dual-diagnosis and integrative approach to combating addiction, including its Back to Basics intense 7-week transformation, a job skill program, parenting education, IV nutrient therapy, acupuncture, bio sound feedback, fitness training, chiropractic care, massage, and more.

Despite only representing about 2% of the U.S. population, Native Americans have the highest rates of alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, and hallucinogen use disorders and the second highest methamphetamine abuse rates. The CDC reported that from 2019 to 2020, overdose fatalities increased by 39% among Native Americans.

Soul Surgery's unique blend of cutting-edge, evidence-based treatment, upscale facilities and passionate and professional staff teach clients the Back To Basic steps of removing the physical and mental obsession to become recovered. Treatments are offered at Soul Surgery's state-of-the-art rehabilitation centers and behavioral health facilities located in North Scottsdale. Each location provides luxurious accommodations in a setting removed from the stresses of daily life. The necessary structure for recovery is balanced with individual opportunities for reflection and growth in an ideal environment.

About Soul Surgery

Scottsdale-based Soul Surgery is a premier integrative medicine addiction center offering medical detox, outpatient and residential treatment programs for alcohol and drug addiction recovery and mental health challenges. Joint Commission-accredited Soul Surgery is a leader in fentanyl addiction and stands out as the leading dual diagnosis treatment facility in the nation.

