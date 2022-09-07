ThriveAP and Baylor Scott & White Health Partner to Innovate APP Transition to Practice

ThriveAP, the leading transition to practice educational solution for advanced practice providers (APPs), announces a partnership with Baylor Scott & White Health (BSWH), the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThriveAP, the leading transition to practice educational solution for advanced practice providers (APPs), announces a partnership with Baylor Scott & White Health (BSWH), the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas. BSWH facilities are consistently ranked among the nation's top hospitals.

ThriveAP is focused on the practical application of clinical and operational knowledge and committed to providing enhanced educational experiences that achieve tangible, positive outcomes for the next generation of APPs. The 12-month comprehensive, competency-based curriculum is delivered live and online by practicing expert faculty.

As a result of the ThriveAP program, healthcare organizations have experienced improved productivity, patient outcomes, and clinical performance, increased provider satisfaction and retention as well as more confident, autonomous APPs.

"Improved patient care begins with innovative post-graduate education. At ThriveAP, we are focused on redefining how APPs transition to practice to help ensure that they develop the skills and confidence needed to practice to the top of their licensure. We applaud organizations like BSWH that value their APPs and recognize the importance of building more proficient, productive, and confident providers," said Veronica Hill, DNP, CRNP, and VP of Programs & Content at ThriveAP. "While the number of APPs entering the workplace is exploding, physician shortages and patient complexity are contributing to more challenging initial experiences for APPs. Consequently, it's crucial that we arm APPs with the wisdom required to be successful in clinical practice and avoid unnecessary anxiety and burnout."

BSWH understands the important role APPs play in the delivery of patient-centered healthcare and is dedicated to supporting and investing in their professional development. As BSWH rapidly expands its primary care APP workforce, it was seeking a quality, proven education solution that would help ensure the success of its new APPs.

"With our ambitious primary care APP hiring goals we needed a solution to help transition new APPs into clinical practice, while establishing a consistent foundation for APP performance excellence at BSWH. ThriveAP's program, which utilizes industry-leading faculty with current, real-work experience, offers relevant, immediately applicable knowledge that our APPs can immediately incorporate into their practice," said Karen Holmes, DMSc, PA-C, MPAS, DFAAPA, and Director of Advanced Practice Professionals in BSWH's Central Texas Division.

"We have already found that our APPs are demonstrating greater confidence and competence in practice, and our collaborating physicians have expressed higher satisfaction with their performance and clinical judgment," said Monica Ward, MPAS, PA-C, ATC, and Director of Advanced Practice Professionals at BSWH's HealthTexas Provider Network.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

As the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, Baylor Scott & White promotes the health and well-being of every individual, family, and community it serves. It is committed to making quality care more accessible, convenient, and affordable through its integrated delivery network, which includes the Baylor Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, the Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance, and its leading digital health platform – MyBSWHealth. Through 51 hospitals and more than 1,100 access points, including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Temple, the system offers the full continuum of care, from primary to award-winning specialty care. Founded as a Christian ministry of healing more than a century ago, Baylor Scott & White today serves more than three million Texans. For more information, visit: BSWHealth.com

About ThriveAP

Founded in 2012, ThriveAP has become an important education resource for Advanced Practice Providers and their employers throughout the nation. ThriveAP's program helps facilitate the growing impact of APPs in the delivery of healthcare and is recognized for its quality, relevance, and convenience. The ThriveAP program blends interactive educational experiences, community, and support to improve provider productivity, proficiency, and confidence through real-world skill development. Learn more, ThriveAP.com

