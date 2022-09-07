Capstone Green Energy to Power 'The Residences at Terra Nova,' a New Luxury High-Rise Development in Jamaica

A Trigeneration System Will Deliver 100% of the Development's Common Area Electricity, Heating and Cooling Requirements

Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN, a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced that Innovative Energy Corporation (IEC), Capstone's exclusive distribution partner in Jamaica, has secured a second follow-on order for a C400 Signature Series microturbine along with a 10-year Factory Protection Plan (FPP) from the developers of the historic Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel. The new green development is in the heart of Kingston and will be located adjacent to the sister hotel property. It will feature a C400S installed in a combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP) configuration.

Terra Nova will be the first development of its kind in Jamaica, offering 266,000-sq-ft of luxury residences and hotel suites featuring enhanced green-building concepts designed to reduce energy consumption. In addition to generating on-site power, heating and cooling, the microturbines will help the developers meet key strategic sustainability targets for increased energy efficiency of 85%.

"Capstone Green Energy continues to build its portfolio of customers in the high-end residential and hospitality markets as a cutting-edge provider of clean energy solutions. Our distinct product lines help customers across multiple industries and sectors around the world find cost-effective green energy solutions," said Darren Jamison, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy.

With an anticipated commissioning date of November 2023, the new LNG-fueled CCHP system is designed to deliver 100% of the development's common area electricity, domestic hot water and cooling needs. The microturbine-powered solution is expected to reduce the property's energy consumption by 55% and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 567 metric tons of CO2e or 53% compared to traditional energy sources. The highly efficient system will be deployed in a 3-bay enclosure, allowing for future expansion.

"Innovative Energy Company Limited has worked with the owners and their design engineers to specify the energy solution, which is a key component of the owner's green energy requirements," said Nigel Davy, President of Innovative Energy Company Limited. "With clean, quiet, reliable and resilient Capstone microturbines, IEC is giving our clients the power to be energy independent," concluded Mr. Davy.

