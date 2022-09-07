Roblox to Host 2022 Investor Day

Roblox Corporation RBLX, a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced that it will host an Investor Day with institutional investors and financial analysts on September 15, 2022 starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki will be joined by members of the leadership team to present on the company's long-term vision and progress on key product and technology innovations. Michael Guthrie, Roblox chief financial officer, will present a financial overview that includes August monthly metrics. The presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session.

A live webcast of Investor Day will be available on the company's YouTube channel here. An online replay will be available on Roblox's investor relations website at ir.roblox.com following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

