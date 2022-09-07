Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, announced today that members of the management team will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.



Presentation Information:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals' on-demand presentation will be live starting Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Company management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference which runs from September 12-14, 2022.

To access the presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations . The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). Vonoprazan-based regimens are approved in the U.S. as part of a co-packaged product in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults, marketed as VOQUEZNA™ TRIPLE PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin, clarithromycin) and VOQUEZNA™ DUAL PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin). Phathom has a New Drug Application under review by the FDA for vonoprazan in erosive esophagitis (EE) and is studying the use of vonoprazan for the treatment of non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company's website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

