Vietnam Wooden Furniture Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021 &7 2022-2031

At present, the major markets for Vietnam's wood and wood products are the U.S., Japan, China, South Korea, and the EU.

2021 exports of Vietnam's wood and wood products to these five major markets account for about 90% of Vietnam's total wood and wood products exports. According to this analysis, Vietnam's main exports of wood and wood products are: wooden furniture, seats, particle board, plywood, and veneer.

Currently, Vietnam's wood products are more competitive due to lower labor costs, lower taxes, and certain preferential tax rates when exporting, etc.

Despite COVID-19, Vietnam remains the world's second largest furniture exporter (after China) and surpassed China as the largest furniture exporter to the U.S. In 2021, Vietnam exported $9.3 billion of wooden furniture to the U.S., up 22% year-over-year.

Despite the weak performance of Vietnam's major export commodities in 2021, the volume of wood and wood products increased significantly year-on-year. During this period, the US, Japan, China, the EU and South Korea accounted for 90% of Vietnam's total forestry exports, while the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect in August 2020, paving the way for Vietnam's wood exports and further penetration of products into the European market, according to Wonjer Consulting's analysis.

In 2021, Vietnam's exports of wood products and furniture will be approximately US$14.5 billion, up 17.2% from 2020. 2021, Vietnam will export wood products and furniture to a total of 40 countries and regions. The top 10 major destinations by export value are the United States (US$8.77 billion), China (US$1.5 billion), Japan (US$1.44 billion), South Korea (US$890 million), United Kingdom (US$270 million), etc.

The analyst Vietnam's furniture industry to continue to grow and export value to rise from 2022-2031 as COVID-19 is effectively controlled. For global investors, there are many investment opportunities in Vietnam's furniture industry.

Contents covered:



Overview of Vietnam's wooden furniture industry

Economic environment and policy environment for wooden furniture in Vietnam

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the wooden furniture industry in Vietnam?

Vietnam Wooden Furniture Market Size 2016-2021

Vietnam Wooden Furniture Market Forecast 2022-2031

Import and Export Analysis of Wooden Furniture in Vietnam

Analysis of Major Vietnam Wooden Furniture Manufacturers

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Vietnam Wooden Furniture Industry

What are the key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the wooden furniture industry in Vietnam during the forecast period 2022-2031?

What is the expected revenue of Vietnam wooden furniture market during the forecast period 2022-2031?

Which segment of the Vietnam Wooden Furniture market is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

What are the major adverse factors facing the wooden furniture industry in Vietnam?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geographical Situation

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economy of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wage in Vietnam 2011-2021

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam's Wooden Furniture Industry

2 Development Environment of Wooden Furniture Industry in Vietnam

2.1 Brief history of the development of wooden furniture in Vietnam

2.2 Types of wooden furniture in Vietnam

2.3 Policy Environment of Vietnam Wooden Furniture Industry

3 Supply and Demand Situation of Wooden Furniture Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Situation of Wooden Furniture Industry in Vietnam

3.2 Demand Situation of Wooden Furniture Industry in Vietnam

4 Import and export of wooden furniture industry in Vietnam

4.1 Vietnam wooden furniture industry import status

4.1.1 Vietnam wooden furniture import volume and import value

4.1.2 Main import sources of wooden furniture in Vietnam

4.2 Export of wooden furniture in Vietnam

4.2.1 Vietnam's wooden furniture export volume and export value

4.2.2 Main Export Destinations of Wooden Furniture in Vietnam

5 Market Competition in Vietnam's Wooden Furniture Industry

5.1 Barriers to entry in Vietnam's wooden furniture industry

5.1.1 Branding Barrier

5.1.2 Quality Barrier

5.1.3 Capital Barrier

5.2 Competitive structure of the Vietnamese wooden furniture industry

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Wooden Furniture Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Competition in the Wooden Furniture Industry in Vietnam

5.2.4 Potential Entrants in the Wooden Furniture Industry

5.2.5 Substitutes for Wooden Furniture

6 Analysis of Major Wooden Furniture Brand Companies in Vietnam

6.1 Isseiki Furniture Company Limited

6.1.1 Development History of Isseiki Furniture Company Limited

6.1.2 Main Products of Isseiki Furniture Company Limited

6.1.3 Operation Model of Isseiki Furniture Company Limited

6.2 Forexco Quang Nam

6.2.1 History of Forexco Quang Nam

6.2.2 Main Products of Forexco Quang Nam

6.2.3 Forexco Quang Nam's Operation Model

6.3 Thien Phat Commercial Production Construction Company Limited

6.3.1 History of Thien Phat Commercial Production Construction Company Limited

6.3.2 Main Products of Thien Phat Commercial Production Construction Company Limited

6.3.3 Operational Model of Thien Phat Commercial Production Construction Company Limited

6.4 KOBE Viet Service Trading Company Limited

6.4.1 History of KOBE Viet Service Trading Company Limited

6.4.2 Main Products of KOBE Viet Service Trading Company Limited

6.4.3 Operational Model of KOBE Viet Service Trading Company Limited

6.5 Saigon Mechanics Industry Co., Ltd

6.5.1 History of Saigon Mechanics Industry Co., Ltd

6.5.2 Main Products of Saigon Mechanics Industry Co., Ltd

6.5.3 Operation Model of Saigon Mechanics Industry Co.

6.6 Dinh Huong Furniture Company Limited

6.7 PortLand Furniture Corporation

6.8 MYRA Production Company Limited

6.9 Hieu Duc Forestry Processing Trading Company Limited

6.10 Timber Life Co., Ltd

7 Vietnam Wooden Furniture Industry Outlook 2022-2031

7.1 Vietnam Wooden Furniture Industry Development Factors Analysis

7.1.1 Vietnam Wooden Furniture Industry Drivers and Development Opportunities

7.1.2 Threats and Challenges for Vietnam Wooden Furniture Industry

7.2 Vietnam Wooden Furniture Industry Supply Forecast

7.3 Vietnam Wooden Furniture Market Demand Forecast

7.4 Vietnam Wooden Furniture Import and Export Forecast

