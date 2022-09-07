The Global Cloud Storage Services Market is expected to grow by $ 79.89 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.43% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Storage Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318373/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. The report on the cloud storage services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency, the need for low CAPEX and OPEX on IT hardware, and significant growth in IoT and big data.

The cloud storage services market analysis includes end-user and Geography

The cloud storage services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the high adoption of cloud storage services by SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud storage services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing partnerships and collaborations and the emergence of advanced storage technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cloud storage services market covers the following areas:

• Cloud storage services market sizing

• Cloud storage services market forecast

• Cloud storage services market industry analysis

This vendor analysis includes several leading cloud storage services market vendors that include Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., InterVision Systems LLC, Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the cloud storage services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

