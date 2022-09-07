Kay Properties Announces Record Second Quarter and First Half of Year Results for 2022 in Total Equity Placed and Number of Transactions Completed on Behalf of Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange and Direct Cash Investors

The fully integrated Kay Properties real estate investment marketplace successfully completes $215 million in equity placements for the second quarter and $357.8 million for the first half of 2022, setting new records for the real estate investment firm

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, which operates one of the nation's largest 1031 exchange property and real estate investment marketplaces, announced it has posted record second quarter results after successfully placing $215,450,440 million in equity for accredited investors participating in 1031 exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments, Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds and direct cash investments into private real estate offerings. In addition, Kay Properties and Investments also reported record numbers for the first half of 2022 after placing $357,835,409 million for accredited investors.

These numbers represent an increase of 67.57% for the second quarter and 39.89% increase for the first six months of 2022, marking significant progress toward, God willing, another record-breaking year.

Record Number of Transactions for the Quarter and First Six Months of 2022

For the second three months of the year ending on June 30, 2022, Kay Properties also saw a 38.87% year-over-year increase in total number of transactions on the www.kpi1031.com marketplace performed on behalf of accredited investors who invested in DST assets within the multifamily, manufactured housing, single tenant net lease, industrial, self-storage and medical asset classes as well as direct cash investments into other real estate offerings. For the first half of 2022, Kay Properties saw a 24.46% increase in total transactions that translated into more than $357.8 million in placed equity, a large part of which were invested in unlevered/debt-free assets in order to minimize risk potential for investors.

Founded by CEO Dwight Kay, Kay Properties & Investments is considered an expert 1031 Exchange and DST investment firm, providing real estate investment options to high-net-worth clients seeking a passive management structure, and potentially broadening their real estate asset diversification via geography, asset class, and tenant mix.

The firm's results for the second quarter and the first six months of 2022 amplify its belief that Kay Properties has created one of the largest 1031 exchange and real estate investment online marketplaces in the country and generates some of the largest direct to accredited investor investment volume in the United States.

"The www.kpi1031.com online marketplace has truly become a best-in-class robust platform connecting high-net-worth investors with quality real estate offerings as well as a place for real estate sponsors and operators to connect with tens of thousands of high-net-worth investors seeking to deploy capital into real estate offerings. We believe our second quarter results reinforces our belief that the Kay Properties platform creates a perfect match for all sides of the 1031 exchange, DST, QOZ and private real estate investment equation," said Dwight Kay, Founder & CEO of Kay Properties & Investments.

Kay Properties' Successful Business Model Emphasizes Unlevered/Debt-Free DST Assets for Potential Reduced Exposure to Risk

Other notable trends for the second quarter include a growing number of investors across the country being attracted to Kay Properties' business model that was founded on the philosophy of providing custom DST properties and real estate funds using an unleveraged/debt-free strategy, providing investors several potential advantages including no risk of lender foreclosure, no lender prepayment penalties or defeasance costs and no lender cash flow sweeps. This emphasis on providing investments on an debt-free basis also provides greater flexibility to hold through any potential market downturns, credit crunches, recessions and/or depressions.

"We continue to see a growing number of high-net-worth investors recognizing the value of investing in DST properties, private real estate investment funds, and other real estate offerings that operate without the use of borrowed money. In addition, investors continue to be drawn to DSTs as a tax deferral strategy for their 1031 exchanges as well as direct investments into real estate opportunities via the Kay online real estate marketplace at www.kpi1031.com . We wouldn't be in this amazing position if it wasn't first and foremost for the Lord, our amazing clients, and our team members nationwide," stated Kay.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

