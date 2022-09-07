Richman Property Services Names Industry Veteran Eastwood Davis as President

Longtime RPS executive VP of operations promoted, takes helm of The Richman Group management division

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richman Property Services , the management division of The Richman Group and an industry leader in affordable, market-rate and senior living, today announced the promotion of Theresa Eastwood Davis to the role of president.

Eastwood Davis, who previously served as executive vice president of operations for Richman, is an industry veteran with 35 years of experience at all levels of property management. Before joining Richman in 2011, she worked at Concord Management, Trammell Crow Residential, Merry Land and Investment, LBK Management Services, Equity Residential and Insignia Residential. Eastwood Davis, who has taken on increasing leadership responsibilities throughout her tenure with Richman, will be tasked with continuing to grow and empower Richman's teams and drive property performance.

"Theresa is a proven leader who has been instrumental in the growth and success of our company over the past decade. We're thrilled to introduce her as the new president of Richman Property Services," said Kristin M. Miller, president of The Richman Group Development Corporation. "Theresa's leadership, professionalism and commitment to her team at Richman Property Services have been inspiring to watch. Her unique ability to build culture and position associates and teams for success makes her the perfect candidate for this position and, under her guidance, I know our management division is in very capable hands. I'm excited for this next chapter for Theresa and our company."

Richman Property Services currently manages more than 21,000 apartment homes at 120 properties across nine states. Richman's resident-focused culture is reflected in each of its 600-plus associates, who form property teams committed to creating remarkable living experiences. Richman properties are developed based on a community concept and managed with a passion for exceptional service.

With more than 2,070 properties throughout the U.S., Guam and Puerto Rico, The Richman Group is one of the top 10 largest residential apartment owners, with more than 35 years in real estate.

