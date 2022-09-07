RSAMMD ACQUISITIONS LLC AND PROTEXT MOBILITY, INC. (TXTM) ARE PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE ITS CHAIRMAN DR. AHMED JAMALOODEEN HAS RECEIVED THE HONOR OF BEING APPOINTED AS HEMP PRODUCTION AMBASSADOR FOR GOVERNMENT

/EIN News/ -- Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic of South Africa Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Acquisitions LLC (“RSAMMDA.LLC”) and Protext Mobility, Inc (OTC PINK: TXTM) are pleased to announce that its Chairman Dr. Ahmed Jamaloodeen (Dr.J) has received the honor of being appointed as Hemp Production Ambassador. A business engagement program took place last week including governmental officials where Dr. J gave a keynote speech highlighting the priorities of hemp farming including education, job creation, poverty eradication, female upliftment, gender equality and zero waste.

Dr.J, Protext Chairman and President, commented “It is with great honor to be appointed Hemp Production Ambassador. As Ambassador, one of my roles is to promote with full autonomy and be fully enabled to build the District into a Cannabis/hemp hub as well as support the following initiatives; job creation, poverty eradication, education, attract foreign investment, foreign direct trade initiatives, government to government for corporate enablement. As part of this, last week I had the distinct honor of presenting at a business engagement program centered on Trade and Investment in collaboration with government and business. Several key points were highlighted to assist towns under the municipality’s oversite including: Help businesses to grow and stay in the community, Identify and support the local business community with capacity-building opportunities, Conducive business environment for service delivery to the community. Community uplifting has always been at the forefront of our mission. It was highlighted that there were numerous projects set to roll out to boost the local economy, exports and increase job opportunities. One of the projects included hemp/cannabis production under an MOU signed with a local hemp farmer.”

“We are pleased to confirm that MOU is with our farm, to be used as a pilot, under our stewardship. The pilot will become a model that is duplicable, replicable, equitable, exportable and an example to show what other provinces and districts could strive for in using cannabis/hemp farming for community uplift, job creation, poverty eradication, education and much more. Hemp is a commodity and a plant that the government is backing to boost the economy due to its potential. While hemp and cannabis flower have many positive medicinal uses, the other parts of the plant have many industrial uses. We believe factories in our District, our country and globally have the opportunity to introduce hemp into their existing product lines. We haven’t even begun to scratch the surface on all the opportunities including new technologies that we are developing using live hemp and cannabis plant for processing, extracting and creating end products that should have 10-15x greater bioavailability. The business case and implications on superior bioavailablity is significant as it relates to lower dosing, and substantial increase in production yield for end products, with lower cost and higher ROI. We believe Newcastle and the District can become a cannabis/hemp hub with Africa Free Trade Zone coming up and we look forward to being the leadership in the process. When we talk about the value of human capital, this appointment as Hemp Production Ambassador along with the recent appointment as the National Commodity Chairperson of the largest agricultural union, Protext will see great benefit that the enablement of these appointments represent for their President and Chairman, as government and union collaboration are essentially now wrapped up all in one for corporate enablement,” concluded Dr. J.

About RSAMMDA.LLC:

RSAMMDA.LLC. is a jointly owned company focused on acquisitions with two principals, Mr. Dylon Du Plooy and Dr. Ahmed Jamaloodeen (“Dr. J”). Mr. Du Plooy is a South African pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. Dr. J operates the 5000 Hectare New Castle Farm as well as federally issued hemp permits issued by the Government of South Africa. Together, we partner with leading hospitals and universities globally to advance the clinical benefits and applications of cannabinoids.

RSAMMDA.LLC founders are a group of medical doctors and pharmacists, and cannabis activists who have been at the forefront of medical cannabis legislation and South African cannabis legalization, which took place in September 2018. We are committed to the advancement of technology and scientific research that leads to an improved quality of life for patients around the world.

About Protext (OTC PINK: TXTM)

Through its prior acquisitions, Protext has engaged in the research, testing and development of highly bioavailable botanical products all-natural ingredients formulated for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications through the use of proprietary live plant extraction technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.