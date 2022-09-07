1812 Brewing Company enters into purchase agreement for five-head can filler and labeling line with Wild Goose Filling and SKA Fabricating

1812 Brewing producing for cans opens up Canadian craft market

/EIN News/ -- Watertown, NY, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the "Company" or “KEGS”) is pleased to announce that yesterday it both finalized an equipment purchase agreement and secured private equipment financing to acquire a five-head can filling and labeling line from industry partners Wild Goose Filling ( https://wildgoosefilling.com ) and Ska Fabricating ( https://skafabricating.com ). The Company expects the canning line to be installed and operational in 2022. After commissioning of the canning line, the Company will have the ability to package its beers in the manner consumers favor - bottles, cans or draft.

Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, “After the line is operational, the Company can package the way both consumers and distributors prefer. I envision certain beers, such as War of 1812 Amber Ale, being packaged in both cans and bottles.” Mr. Scozzafava continued, “Additionally, this also provides the Company with a certain amount of financial protection from volatility in either the glass or aluminum markets with respect to both prices and availability. Also, with the Company able to package in either cans or bottles, the opportunities to contract brew and package for other breweries will be enhanced significantly.”

Mr. Scozzafava concluded, “Finally, after numerous discussions with Canadian distributors, it was clear that canning was a must. With our proximity to Canada and with leverageable brands such as “War of 1812 Amber Ale” and “Thousand Islands IPA,” canning opens the Canadian market right up. This will be a significant opportunity for the Company.”

About 1812 Brewing Company (“KEGS or the “Company”) :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nationwide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members’ respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an “incubator” of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company’s current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale (“1812 Amber Ale”), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

For more updates follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.facebook.com/1812BrewingCompany/

https://www.instagram.com/1812brewingco/

https://twitter.com/1812Brewing

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.