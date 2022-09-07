Submit Release
GreenBox POS to Attend the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), a thriving and rapidly growing fintech company today announced management will attend the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022.

The hybrid conference will take place September 12-14, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel and will include virtual and in-person participation. GreenBox Chairman, Ben Errez, will be onsite for 1x1 meetings with investors and make a presentation highlighting the Company’s rapid ascent in the digital finance space including its strong processing volume growth, innovative payment solutions technology, completion of several key strategic acquisitions in addition to a peek into the for your consideration campaign regarding a proposed new brand and company name.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your HCW representative or register at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

